Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro could be just as powerful as Samsung's Galaxy S21 series
The three-tone design pretty much etched in stone by more than one reliable tipster is obviously just one piece of an increasingly intriguing puzzle, with a whole bunch of camera upgrades and an entirely new chipset also making a number of headlines lately.
Google + Samsung = a lot of (gaming) power
As such, it makes perfect sense for this frugal and powerful 5nm-based Whitechapel platform (that's only a codename, remember) to pair an unknown CPU with the Mali-G78 GPU, as discovered by the always trustworthy folks over at XDA Developers.
If that latter part happens to ring a bell, it might be because that's the same exact ARM-based graphics processing unit used on Samsung's Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra outside of the US and a couple of other key markets.
In other words, that's a main component of the Exynos 2100 SoC powering the "international" Galaxy S21 family, which further suggests the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro could take on the very best phones available today in terms of everything from camera capabilities to raw speed and graphics performance.
Of course, there's more than one way to skin a cat, and for the time being, we don't know if the Mali-G78 GPU believed to reside under the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro's hood will share the exact same specifications with the GPU on the S21 series.
How expensive could the Pixel 6 Pro with 5G get?
Considering this new reveal and that recent rumor about the Whitechapel processor on the whole slotting somewhere between Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 and 888 models as far as overall performance is concerned, it's clearly safe to assume we're looking at something with a lot more pizzazz than last year's upper mid-range Pixel 5 here.
Some preliminary benchmarks would be nice (Jon Prosser? Max Weinbach? Anyone?), although if the curved Pixel 6 Pro does end up featuring a triple rear-facing camera system including a 50MP primary shooter and some kind of a periscope lens, as well as a 120Hz screen with Quad HD resolution, 5,000mAh battery capacity, in-display fingerprint recognition technology, and mmWave 5G support, we'll count ourselves lucky if Google manages to keep the starting price below, say, $1,200.
The "regular-sized" and flat-screened Pixel 6, meanwhile, is shaping up to be considerably more affordable, purportedly losing the periscope sensor, downgrading the display resolution, and potentially lowering the megapixel count of the main camera as well.
Obviously, the smaller model is expected to pack a smaller battery too, and while 5G speeds are all but guaranteed for the non-Pro Pixel 6, the aforementioned mmWave support for Verizon's blazing fast Ultra Wideband network could also be taken out for cost-saving purposes.
