Arm's new Cortex CPUs and Mali GPUs will give 2022 Android flagships a substantial performance boost

Arm's new CPU cores: Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, and Cortex-A510





First up, we have the Arm Cortex-X2 CPU , which succeeds last year's Cortex-X1 processing core. The X1 was part of the Cortex-X Custom Program which aims to help companies create differentiated and customized products for their specific use cases and takes a performance-first approach instead of pursuing a balance of performance, power, and area (PPA) - the constraints that somewhat restrict the Cortex-A cores.

The company claims that the Cortex-X2 delivers a 16 percent performance boost over the X1.





Next is the company's first Armv9 “big” CPU, the Cortex-A710. The mid-tier CPU promises 10 percent better performance and 30 percent improved efficiency compared to the Cortex-A78.

Arm has also finally launched a new “LITTLE” high-efficiency core, the Cortex-A510, which delivers 35 percent faster performance than the A55 that was revealed four years ago. The semiconductor firm claims that it's about as good as older “big” cores, which makes it ideal for affordable smartphones and wearable devices.

The big.LITTLE processor architecture allows smartphones to carry out high-intensity and low-intensity tasks efficiently. The “big” A cores provide higher levels of performance within the thermal design boundaries and the LITTLE cores are for executing background tasks without using a lot of power.





Arm’s new Mali GPUs The Mali-G710 is the company's latest flagship GPU. It is 20 percent faster and 20 percent more energy-efficient than the previous generation and is meant for premium smartphones and Chromebooks. It's accompanied by a less costly but similar GPU called the Mali-G610. Then we have the Mali-G510, which is meant for mid-tier phones and offers a 100 percent speed boost and 22 percent efficiency gains.



We can expect to see the first crop of Android smartphones and other products with chips based on Arm's new designs early next year.