Google Play Music is (almost) dead, long live YouTube Music





The wait for a transfer feature is finally over





In preparation for that inevitable move, which is still vaguely scheduled for "later this year", Google is doing something it should have done a long time ago. Namely, adding a seamless transfer tool to help Play Music subscribers easily migrate all their stuff to YouTube Music.









We're talking not just favorite songs and albums, as well as personal and subscribed playlists, but also all your purchases, uploads, curated stations, and personal taste preferences, which can be transferred with one click (or tap) of a YouTube Music button. The process is truly as simple and as straightforward as it sounds, although depending on your data, it could naturally take a little more than a few minutes.





Recommendations will be updated instantly on the YouTube Music home screen, which is pretty cool, and Google will let you know both by email and smartphone notifications when all your favorite tracks and albums are available in your "new home" for music streaming.

Many of the same features, plenty of add-ons, no pricing changes





Obviously, you should take all the time in the world (well, not exactly) and start the transfer process only when you're ready to bid adieu to the Google Play Music platform so many people used to love against all odds. Before completely shutting down the service, Google is naturally planning to provide "plenty of notice", giving everyone a chance to start fresh... without actually starting from scratch on an entirely new platform.













Google Play Music Unlimited members looking to switch to YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium shouldn't be worried about any pricing changes either, as they will be "automatically granted the equivalent tier" of the new service based on their existing "level of benefits."





In other words, Google seems to have thought of everything in its mission to make this transition as smooth and frictionless as possible. That also includes podcast transfers, although if you're into that sort of thing, you'll need to move your subscriptions and episode progress to a separate app simply called Google Podcasts



