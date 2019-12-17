iOS Android Apps Music

YouTube Music gets more personal with three new mixes

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 17, 2019, 12:55 PM
YouTube Music has just announced three new personalized mixes are now available for its customers. The music streaming service is rolling out today the new Discover Mix, New Release Mix, and Your Mix, which should introduce music lovers to a wider range of artists, new and old, based on their listening history.

All three mixes announced today will be updated regularly, so they'll remain fresh to offer listeners unique experiences every week. For example, the Discover Mix is a place where you usually head to discover new music. It consists of 50 tracks every week, which will be changed every Wednesday.

The New Release Mix, as the name suggests, makes it easier for YouTube Music users to find the most recent releases by their favorite artists, as well as artists the service thinks you might like. Every Friday, YouTube Music will refresh this personalized mix with new tunes, but smaller updates will be released throughout the week as well.

Last but not least, Your Mix is a playlist of songs by artists that you know and love. In addition, YouTube Music is adding other songs and artists that you might have never listened to, but it thinks you'll love. The mix will receive small updates regularly, so the more you listen to and like these songs, the better your mixes are supposed to be.

All three new personalized mixes are now available globally for all YouTube Music listeners on both the Android and iOS devices.

