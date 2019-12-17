YouTube Music gets more personal with three new mixes
The New Release Mix, as the name suggests, makes it easier for YouTube Music users to find the most recent releases by their favorite artists, as well as artists the service thinks you might like. Every Friday, YouTube Music will refresh this personalized mix with new tunes, but smaller updates will be released throughout the week as well.
Last but not least, Your Mix is a playlist of songs by artists that you know and love. In addition, YouTube Music is adding other songs and artists that you might have never listened to, but it thinks you'll love. The mix will receive small updates regularly, so the more you listen to and like these songs, the better your mixes are supposed to be.
All three new personalized mixes are now available globally for all YouTube Music listeners on both the Android and iOS devices.
