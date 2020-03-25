Apps Music Coronavirus

YouTube Music, Spotify and others donate to help stuck at home musicians

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Mar 25, 2020, 9:52 AM
YouTube Music, Spotify and others donate to help stuck at home musicians
With the ongoing public health crisis, companies search for ways they can help their users and the community. Now, Engadget reports that a lot of influential music streaming platforms are uniting their efforts in order to assist musicians stuck at home because of the coronavirus.

Reportedly Amazon Music, Facebook, Pandora, SiriusXM, Spotify, Tidal and YouTube Music have all joined forces to donate to the MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund. It is not announced how much they will be donating, but MusiCares has already raised nearly $2 million, and the initiative just started last week.

The fund is established so that it can help music industry workers with some costs, for example for rent or mortgage payments, as it’s getting harder for all music professionals to find work in the ongoing pandemic. The eligible music professionals include artists, production crew members, sound technicians and others. You can verify your eligibility in applying to the fund, along with sending proof of work that has been cancelled due to the pandemic or public health safety measures.

Additionally, SoundCloud has partnered with video-broadcasting platform Twitch and therefore some of its creators (creators from SoundCloud Pro, SoundCloud Premier and Repost by SoundCloud) can get an affiliate status and start earning money from their online performances, streamed on Twitch.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay
Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes
Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
Apple might have already resurrected AirPower
Apple might have already resurrected AirPower
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device
Updated Siri will screen you for the coronavirus
Updated Siri will screen you for the coronavirus

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless