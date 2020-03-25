YouTube Music, Spotify and others donate to help stuck at home musicians
The fund is established so that it can help music industry workers with some costs, for example for rent or mortgage payments, as it’s getting harder for all music professionals to find work in the ongoing pandemic. The eligible music professionals include artists, production crew members, sound technicians and others. You can verify your eligibility in applying to the fund, along with sending proof of work that has been cancelled due to the pandemic or public health safety measures.
Additionally, SoundCloud has partnered with video-broadcasting platform Twitch and therefore some of its creators (creators from SoundCloud Pro, SoundCloud Premier and Repost by SoundCloud) can get an affiliate status and start earning money from their online performances, streamed on Twitch.