YouTube Music update adds the best Google Play Music feature

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 21, 2020, 2:05 AM
Google continues to take steps toward the unification of two of its music streaming services – Play Music and YouTube Music. The Mountain View company plans to eventually migrate all Play Music customers to YouTube Music, but in order to achieve that, it needs to pass some milestones.

The first one is to add all the features that prevent Play Music users from willingly move to YouTube Music. For example, the ability to upload your music collection in Google Play Music not only preserves all your songs, but it will also allow you to transfer it to YouTube Music.

Starting today, YouTube Music is rolling out one of its most-requested features – the ability to upload music. All users will now be able to upload their songs and albums and listen to them while on the move.

Google offers YouTube Music users two ways to upload their music from a computer:

  • Drag your file(s) to any surface on music.youtube.com.
  • Visit music.youtube.com and click on your profile picture / Upload music.

Sadly, neither of these methods is available on the phone. At the moment, it's not possible to upload your music from the YouTube Music mobile app. On the bright side, the new feature supports the most popular file formats in the music industry, including FLAC, M4A, MP3, OGG, and WMA.

Keep in mind that the music you upload can only be played by you, even if you have a family plan and even if you share the uploaded playlist with another user.

Last but not least, Google announced that it will soon offer those who want a method to transfer their Play Music library smoothly. The search giant also confirmed that Google Play Music remains the same for the moment and that when it plans to replace it with YouTube Music, it will announce all its users.

