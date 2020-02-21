YouTube Music update adds the best Google Play Music feature
Google offers YouTube Music users two ways to upload their music from a computer:
- Drag your file(s) to any surface on music.youtube.com.
- Visit music.youtube.com and click on your profile picture / Upload music.
Sadly, neither of these methods is available on the phone. At the moment, it's not possible to upload your music from the YouTube Music mobile app. On the bright side, the new feature supports the most popular file formats in the music industry, including FLAC, M4A, MP3, OGG, and WMA.
Keep in mind that the music you upload can only be played by you, even if you have a family plan and even if you share the uploaded playlist with another user.
Last but not least, Google announced that it will soon offer those who want a method to transfer their Play Music library smoothly. The search giant also confirmed that Google Play Music remains the same for the moment and that when it plans to replace it with YouTube Music, it will announce all its users.
Last but not least, Google announced that it will soon offer those who want a method to transfer their Play Music library smoothly. The search giant also confirmed that Google Play Music remains the same for the moment and that when it plans to replace it with YouTube Music, it will announce all its users.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):