Google redesigns Podcasts app, brings it to iPhones and iPads
A web version of Google Podcasts eventually made its debut last year, which allows users on other platforms to take advantage of its features. Today, Google announced a native Podcasts app is now available to all iPhone and iPad users.
The Home tab will display a feed of new episodes and is meant to offer Podcasts users a way to access their subscribed shows faster than ever. On the other hand, the Explore tab, “For you” displays new show and episode recommendations that are strongly related to a user's interests.
Last but not least, the new Activity tab shows a user's listening history, queued up episodes, and download. Also, it's important to add that Google Podcasts users can now enable automatic download and push notifications for when new episodes are released.
Google announced that along with the new redesign, it made it possible to sync listening progress across devices. If you're using an iOS device, you can download the new Google Podcasts today from the App Store. Android users will get the new app this week.