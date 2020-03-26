iOS Android Apps Google

Google redesigns Podcasts app, brings it to iPhones and iPads

Mar 26, 2020, 10:27 AM
Google's Podcasts app was released two years ago for Android devices, but the Mountain View company announced last year that it will expand the availability of the app to additional platforms, including iOS and Windows.

A web version of Google Podcasts eventually made its debut last year, which allows users on other platforms to take advantage of its features. Today, Google announced a native Podcasts app is now available to all iPhone and iPad users.

More importantly, Google Podcasts has been completely redesigned to offer a simpler experience to those looking for their favorite podcasts. The new Podcasts app focuses on just three tabs – Home, Explore, and Activity, from where users can access other features and information about the content they want to listen to.

The Home tab will display a feed of new episodes and is meant to offer Podcasts users a way to access their subscribed shows faster than ever. On the other hand, the Explore tab, “For you” displays new show and episode recommendations that are strongly related to a user's interests.

Last but not least, the new Activity tab shows a user's listening history, queued up episodes, and download. Also, it's important to add that Google Podcasts users can now enable automatic download and push notifications for when new episodes are released.

Google announced that along with the new redesign, it made it possible to sync listening progress across devices. If you're using an iOS device, you can download the new Google Podcasts today from the App Store. Android users will get the new app this week.

