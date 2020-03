Everyone can now sing along to YouTube Music with in-app lyrics, not just Android users

YouTube has recently been working a lot on its music-streaming app, YouTube Music, bringing new features and even showing it in Google search results alongside Spotify and other music-streaming platforms. Now, we are pleased to see that a new feature, introduced by YouTube in the beginning of this month for Android users, is now available for everyone.The feature in question is the possibility to view lyrics for songs in the app. While Spotify had this feature for a long time already, YouTube Music did not offer it until recently. The new possibility was a part of a playback screen redesign , which was initially Android-exclusive. Now, it’s coming to you on your iPhone too and it’s not dependent on whether you have a paid subscription or a free one To access the lyrics for a given song, you can tap on the “i” icon next to the song title and the lyrics will be displayed on your screen. Unfortunately, the lyrics are static and they do not automatically scroll down with the progression of the track. Additionally, the feature has another small issue - it is not available for all songs yet, especially some very recent ones or not so popular ones.Nevertheless, YouTube has stated that the number of available lyrics grows daily, but the company is not sharing any timeline for songs that still don’t have their lyrics displayed in the app. For now, this feature is not present in YouTube Music’s web version, but reportedly YouTube is working on bringing it on there as well.