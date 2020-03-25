Everyone can now sing along to YouTube Music with in-app lyrics, not just Android users
To access the lyrics for a given song, you can tap on the “i” icon next to the song title and the lyrics will be displayed on your screen. Unfortunately, the lyrics are static and they do not automatically scroll down with the progression of the track. Additionally, the feature has another small issue - it is not available for all songs yet, especially some very recent ones or not so popular ones.
Nevertheless, YouTube has stated that the number of available lyrics grows daily, but the company is not sharing any timeline for songs that still don’t have their lyrics displayed in the app. For now, this feature is not present in YouTube Music’s web version, but reportedly YouTube is working on bringing it on there as well.