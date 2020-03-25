Software updates Google Music

Everyone can now sing along to YouTube Music with in-app lyrics, not just Android users

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Mar 25, 2020, 10:04 AM
Everyone can now sing along to YouTube Music with in-app lyrics, not just Android users
YouTube has recently been working a lot on its music-streaming app, YouTube Music, bringing new features and even showing it in Google search results alongside Spotify and other music-streaming platforms. Now, we are pleased to see that a new feature, introduced by YouTube in the beginning of this month for Android users, is now available for everyone.

The feature in question is the possibility to view lyrics for songs in the app. While Spotify had this feature for a long time already, YouTube Music did not offer it until recently. The new possibility was a part of a playback screen redesign, which was initially Android-exclusive. Now, it’s coming to you on your iPhone too and it’s not dependent on whether you have a paid subscription or a free one.

To access the lyrics for a given song, you can tap on the “i” icon next to the song title and the lyrics will be displayed on your screen. Unfortunately, the lyrics are static and they do not automatically scroll down with the progression of the track. Additionally, the feature has another small issue - it is not available for all songs yet, especially some very recent ones or not so popular ones.

Nevertheless, YouTube has stated that the number of available lyrics grows daily, but the company is not sharing any timeline for songs that still don’t have their lyrics displayed in the app. For now, this feature is not present in YouTube Music’s web version, but reportedly YouTube is working on bringing it on there as well.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay
Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes
Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
Apple might have already resurrected AirPower
Apple might have already resurrected AirPower
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device
Updated Siri will screen you for the coronavirus
Updated Siri will screen you for the coronavirus

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless