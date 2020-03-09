YouTube Music now gets featured alongside Spotify and Google Play Music in search results
Now, 9to5Google reports that there is an addition to Google’s music results feature. When searching for music, YouTube Music suggestion pops up in the “Listen” or “Available on” category, alongside music apps such as Spotify, Google Play Music and Deezer.
Previously, music streaming services that appeared in search results on Google Search (mobile and PC) did not include the YouTube Music app. The app, however, has been getting some improvements recently, for example new interface to its player and more controls for Android users and now, it is also getting featured on Google search results. It seems that Google is working on improving the app and getting it to a more competitive place among other music streaming services.
However, there is one issue with the new addition to the streaming suggestions. The YouTube Music option does not appear if you search for an individual song or an artist’s name. For now it only shows up when searching for an album. Additionally, not all albums’ result pages are bringing YouTube Music forward. Hopefully, as Google introduces new features to the music streaming app, it will work on making more results link to it as well.
