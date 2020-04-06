Google gives free Stadia Pro trials to some YouTube Premium users
As reported by 9to5Google, YouTube Premium users shared the news on Twitter, along with the email they received from Google, that went: "We’re showing members some love by gifting you 3 months of Stadia Pro. Enjoy Google’s new gaming platform — on us."
YouTube Premium itself costs a monthly $11.99 and offers YouTube Originals, downloading videos for offline viewing, the YouTube Music service bundled in, and no ads on any YouTube videos.
This is likely a smart strategy by Google, taking advantage of YouTube's immense popularity and massive gaming community, to help popularize Stadia. And although Stadia wasn't too well-received initially, with reviewers reporting blurry graphics in certain games, and overall sub-par visuals as compared to owning and using a game console, it still has a silicon valley giant behind it, and is only going to improve.
Recently, we reported on Chinese giants Tencent and Huawei also working on their own cloud gaming platform, which is likely to become a serious competitor to Google's Stadia in no time. Currently available competitor services are Playstation Now, NVIDIA GeForce Now and Microsoft's Project xCloud.