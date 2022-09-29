Google Pixel 7 October 2022 event: how to watch it and devices to expect









Now, however, Google teased the Pixel 7 colors , the Pixel 7 design, and it has previewed its second generation Tensor chipset that will be powering the phones. What else will be out there during Google's October event keynote?





When is the Google Pixel 7 event?





October 6 at 10AM ET





Google announced the date of its Pixel 7 October 6 event exactly a month before the happening. It also teased that it will be holding an unveiling similar to last year's Made by Google event which saw the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro announced, plus " new technology enabling camera features like Real Tone, Magic Eraser and Motion Blur ."





How to watch the Pixel 7 announcement





Tune in right here on October 6 at 10 AM Eastern/7AM Pacific/3PM GMT/4PM CET/5PM EET to watch the grand Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro unveiling, but that's not all there will be at the event.





All devices to expect at the Google Pixel 7 October event





Pixel 7 Pro - 6.7", 1440p, 120HZ OLED display, Tensor 2 chipset, 50MP main/48MP 4x zoom/12MP UW cameras, 5000 mAh battery

Pixel 7 - 6.2", 1080p, 90Hz OLED display, Tensor 2 chipset, 50MP main/12MP UW cameras, 4700 mAh battery

Google Pixel Watch - sub-2" round OLED display, Samsung Exynos 9110 chipset for wearables with a Cortex-M33 co-processor, up to 2GB of RAM /32GB storage

Nest smart home devices like a new Nest Mini and Nest Hub Max









All of these will be priced the usual $899 for the Pixel 7 Pro, $599 for the Pixel 7, and up to $349 for the cellular Pixel Watch.





Tune in at PhoneArena on October 6 to see if those price predictions will hold water in the end and take part in Google's grand 2022 Pixel 7 event festivities.