 Another huge Pixel Watch leak reveals up to 24 hour battery life and much more - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Another huge Pixel Watch leak reveals up to 24 hour battery life and much more

Google Wearables Wear
1
Another huge Pixel Watch leak reveals up to 24 hour battery life and much more
A Google News account on Telegram (via 9to5Google) posted what it claims are images promoting the Pixel Watch taken from a Taiwan-based carrier. One of the most important leaks shows that the timepiece, which will be introduced on October 6th by Google, will deliver up to 24 hours of battery power on a single charge. Another image shows what is coming in the box:

  • Google Pixel Watch.
  • Quick Start Guide.
  • Sports Band.
  • USB-C magnetic charging cable.

The charging cable resembles a tiny puck and will stick to the Pixel Watch with the use of a magnet. The watch screen is protected by Google Glass and features a rounded convex design. While Quick Pairing allows users to quickly pair the watch with their Pixel phone or Pixel Buds, using the "Find my Device" app will help you find your missing Pixel phone or smartwatch. And the watch will also help you control your smart home devices such as a smart thermostat or smart lamp.

Through Bluetooth or a subscription to a cellular carrier, the Pixel Watch can receive calls, send and receive messages, and email. You will also be able to listen to music streaming through your smartwatch. The watch will track your heart rate, make an emergency call, monitor your activity time, the number of calories you've burned, and the number of steps that you've taken.

The screen is expected to measure around 1.18-inches with water resistance protecting the device to a depth down to 50 meters (over 164 feet). Rumored pricing starts at $349 for the Wi-Fi-only model with the cellular variant expected to cost $399. The battery is rumored to weigh in at 300mAh and the device could be equipped with 32GB of storage along with anywhere between 1.5GB and 2GB of RAM.

Rumored color options are Black, Gray, and Gold with the Black model having a matte finish. You can view this Thursday's Made by Google livestream event through the  www.googlestore.com/event website. The festivities start at 10 am Eastern Time on October 6th (7 am Pacific Time).
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend
Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend
Here is how Apple wants the Dynamic Island to work
Here is how Apple wants the Dynamic Island to work
A new patent by Apple indicates that reverse wireless charging could finally be coming to the iPhone
A new patent by Apple indicates that reverse wireless charging could finally be coming to the iPhone
Dynamic Island app for Android, the dynamicSpot, reaches a major milestone
Dynamic Island app for Android, the dynamicSpot, reaches a major milestone
Google improves the Pixel battery widget by adding a new feature
Google improves the Pixel battery widget by adding a new feature
Face ID is here to stay (at least on the iPhone)
Face ID is here to stay (at least on the iPhone)

Popular stories

Too late! Samsung, Google react to iPhone 14 by fixing 8-11 months old Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6 issues
Too late! Samsung, Google react to iPhone 14 by fixing 8-11 months old Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6 issues
iPhone 14 Pro Always-on display battery drain tested
iPhone 14 Pro Always-on display battery drain tested
Microsoft's OG Surface Duo is unbelievably cheap for a limited time (new with warranty)
Microsoft's OG Surface Duo is unbelievably cheap for a limited time (new with warranty)
Galaxy S22 users, if you're not getting texts anymore it's not because everyone has ghosted you
Galaxy S22 users, if you're not getting texts anymore it's not because everyone has ghosted you
You can pick up T-Mobile's Pixel 6 for an astronomical discount of 67%
You can pick up T-Mobile's Pixel 6 for an astronomical discount of 67%
T-Mobile launches Secure Wi-Fi mobile app for select customers
T-Mobile launches Secure Wi-Fi mobile app for select customers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless