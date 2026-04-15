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This deal of a lifetime slashes no less than 60 percent off Google's Pixel Watch 3 with LTE

You don't have a lot of time to get what's still one of the best smartwatches around at a new record low price in a cellular-enabled variant.

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Google Pixel Watch 3
This looks undeniably charming and stylish for an "outdated" smartwatch with an ultra-low price point. | Image by PhoneArena

Released more than 18 months ago and superseded by a brighter, faster, and more powerful model last fall, the Pixel Watch 3 could have obviously been discontinued by now. Instead of that, Google decided to keep the older Wear OS-based timepiece around as an affordable alternative to the Pixel Watch 4, permanently lowering its starting price from $350 to $250.

But what if I were to tell you a 45mm version with standalone cellular connectivity is (way) cheaper than that at the time of this writing? Would you run like the wind to a store near you to secure such a Pixel Watch 3 unit (in a matte black color with a matching Obsidian band) at a whopping 240 bucks under its original $399.99 list price?

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm)

$239 off (60%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Matte Black Aluminum Case, Obsidian Band
Buy at Amazon
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Of course, you don't actually need to do that right now, but merely place an Amazon.com order before the e-commerce giant inevitably runs out of inventory at this insane, absolutely unprecedented, and presumably unbeatable discount.

Yes, the Pixel Watch 3 has been steeply marked down many times over the last few months in several different variants and colorways, but this is by far the greatest deal I've ever seen offered by a major US retailer, and at least for me, it makes this Android-compatible oldie but goodie quite possibly the best smartwatch around in terms of its bang for your buck.


Even though the battery life is nowhere near as impressive as what the Pixel Watch 4 offers in the same department, the difference in price between the two Google-made wearables makes your choice a total no-brainer today. 

Before pulling the trigger, I do have to warn you that our comprehensive Pixel Watch 3 review shortly after the product's release identified the software as a major flaw, so if you consider the occasional bug a dealbreaker, you might want to look at something like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 instead. For what it's worth, of course, Google does tend to regularly fix the big things that are wrong with its smartwatches, providing pretty much unrivaled long-term software support.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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