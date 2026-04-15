This deal of a lifetime slashes no less than 60 percent off Google's Pixel Watch 3 with LTE









But what if I were to tell you a 45mm version with standalone cellular connectivity is (way) cheaper than that at the time of this writing? Would you run like the wind to a store near you to secure such a Pixel Watch 3 But what if I were to tell you a 45mm version with standalone cellular connectivity is (way) cheaper than that at the time of this writing? Would you run like the wind to a store near you to secure such aunit (in a matte black color with a matching Obsidian band) at a whopping 240 bucks under its original $399.99 list price?

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) $239 off (60%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Matte Black Aluminum Case, Obsidian Band Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





Of course, you don't actually need to do that right now, but merely place an Amazon.com order before the e-commerce giant inevitably runs out of inventory at this insane, absolutely unprecedented, and presumably unbeatable discount.













Pixel Watch 4 Even though the battery life is nowhere near as impressive as what theoffers in the same department, the difference in price between the two Google-made wearables makes your choice a total no-brainer today.





shortly after the product's release identified the software as a major flaw, so if you consider the occasional bug a dealbreaker, you might want to look at something like the Before pulling the trigger, I do have to warn you that our comprehensive Pixel Watch 3 review shortly after the product's release identified the software as a major flaw, so if you consider the occasional bug a dealbreaker, you might want to look at something like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 instead. For what it's worth, of course, Google does tend to regularly fix the big things that are wrong with its smartwatches, providing pretty much unrivaled long-term software support.

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