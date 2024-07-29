New report claims to reveal a ton of info on Pixel Watch 3 colors and bands









This report perfectly illustrates just how much Big G is likely to diversify its smartwatch portfolio in 2024, providing what could be a complete overview of the Pixel Watch 3 duo's case colors and band options as follows:

Pixel Watch 3





Matte Black Aluminum case with Obsidian Band;

Polished Silver Aluminum Case with Porcelain Band;

Champagne Gold Aluminum Case with Hazel Band;

Polished Silver Aluminum Case with Rose Quartz Band;

Active Band in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose Quartz colors;

Active Sport Band in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Coral, Moondust, and Wintergreen colors;

Woven Band in Ivy, Porcelain, Lemongrass, Peony, Bay, and Sage colors;

Stretch Band in Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, Sage, Wintergreen, and Rose Quartz colors;

Metal Mesh Band in Matte Black, Champagne Gold, and Polished Silver colors;

Metal Links Band in Matte Black and Brushed Silver colors;

Metal Slim Band in Matte Black, Champagne Gold, and Brushed Silver colors;

Two-tone Leather Band in Charcoal, Porcelain, and Bay colors;

Crafted Leather Band in Obsidian and Moondust colors;

Performance Loop Band in Obsidian, Porcelain, Peony, and Wintergreen colors.



Pixel Watch 3 XL





Matte Black Aluminum Case with Obsidian Band;

Polished Silver Aluminum Case with Porcelain Band;

Matte Hazel Aluminum Case with Hazel Band;

Active Band in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel;

Active Sport Band in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Coral, Moondust, and Wintergreen colors;

Woven Band in Ivy, Porcelain, Lemongrass, and Peony colors;

Metal Links Band in Matte Black and Brushed Silver colors;

Crafted Leather Band in Obsidian and Moondust colors;

Performance Loop Band in Obsidian, Porcelain, Peony, and Wintergreen colors.



Pixel Watch 3 XL will carry that marketing label, as it's obviously entirely possible that Pixel Watch 3 under that simpler name in both 41 and 45mm case sizes. Do we know for sure all of these main smartwatch models and optional band versions are legit? Absolutely not. To be perfectly honest, we don't even know if theXL will carry that marketing label, as it's obviously entirely possible that Google decides to sell theunder that simpler name in both 41 and 45mm case sizes.





What we can say is that the vast majority of these variants sound pretty familiar, with the only entirely new thing possibly being a "Performance Loop Band" that's reportedly sadly "delayed" until "the end of October" for both the Pixel Watch 3 and... larger Pixel Watch 3 .









Although we obviously don't know what that is, how it's supposed to look, and how it might help the "performance" of the Pixel Watch 3 duo, waiting more than two months for its release certainly seems unfortunate.





Pixel Watch 3 XL (with built-in LTE connectivity), which is naturally not quite as high as those of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and The same can be said about the recently rumored $499 price point of theXL (with built-in LTE connectivity), which is naturally not quite as high as those of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2 , but still pretty darn high for a non-rugged wearable.



