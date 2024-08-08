Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Garmin Venu 3: Main differences to expect
Intro
The Pixel Watch 3 is coming very soon alongside the Pixel 9 series. Google's third take on a proper Wear OS smartwatch will come in two size flavors, will have an AI-enriched interface, and will bring a very bright display.
Aside from the usual alternatives, there is one that's a bit less niche and overlooked, but definitely worth it: the Garmin Venu 3. This unorthodox smartwatch might like the smooth interface and functionality of proper smartwatches, but excels in one area that's ultimately the most important one––battery life.
And indeed, with the Garmin, you can rest assured your watch will last weeks. Not a very common thing to say for smartwatches, is it?
Which one should you pick?
Pixel Watch 3 vs Garmin Venu 3: differences and similarities
- 41mm/45mm size vs 41mm/45mm size
- 2,000 nits peak brightness on Pixel Watch 3
- 4nm Snapdragon Qualcomm W5 vs MediaTek chip
- 10 or 14-day battery life on the Garmin, depending on the size
Table of Contents:
Design & Sizes
Compact and classy
There will be two sizes of the Pixel Watch 3 this year: 41mm and 45mm. We think it's great that Google's offering its flagship wearable in two sizes, as it gives adopters more choice.
According to the leaked images, the 45mm version of the Pixel Watch 3 will provide 40% more display than the 41mm version of the Pixel Watch 2. The 41mm version, on the other hand, will feature a display that is 10% larger, likely a result of thinner bezels.
We have no specifics about the materials used on either of the watches, but we don't think Google will rely on titanium or stainless steel. At best, we'd expect the case of the watch to be made of aluminum, which will ensure light weight. The Pixel Watch 3 will likely be IP68-rated, so standard water-resistance.
Meanwhile, the Venu 3 is also a classic-looking watch, and pretty lightweight at that, which is lovely. The reason for that could be the plastic body and Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 that make up the design of the device.
In terms of buttons, there will be a single button/digital crown on the Pixel Watch, and three buttons on the Garmin, which should come in handy during intensive workouts.
Both watches feature OLED displays. However, the Pixel Watch 3 will have a much higher peak brightness of nearly 2,000 nits, which the Garmin wouldn't be able to beat.
Bands
According to leaked promotional materials, the Pixel Watch 3 will support with a multitude of watch bands in different styles––classic, modern, and sporty. By default, the phone will arrive with a stock Active Band, likely a standard silicone one. Google will seemingly offer both a small and a large band in the box so that you would be able to customize your fit.
The Garmin Venu 3, on the other hand, relies on a classic lug and spring-bar mechanism that allows you to use any standard watch band with it if you don't like the default sporty silicone one. Be advised, however, that the larger and the smaller versions of the watch use different-sized bands: the Garmin Venu 3 (45mm) uses 22mm spring bar bands, while the Garmin Venu 3S (41mm) uses 18mm spring bar bands.
Software & Features
AI is now on your wrist
The Pixel Watch 3 will come with Wear OS 5, which is already available on the Galaxy Watch 7 series. However, Google will also be adding some AI magic to the Pixel watch. Aside from that, it seems the Pixel Watch 3 will be able to control the camera on the Pixel phone, most certainly like a remote control. You will also be able to see the live feed from your Nest Cam or Nest Doorbell on your wrist.
The Pixel Watch 3 reportedly has some new features when it comes to health and activity related features. You will be able to create custom runs and race against your saved workouts to motivate yourself. A similar feature was also part of the Galaxy Watch Ultra/Galaxy Watch 7 roster, so a feature parity with the rest of the Wear OS 5 lineup could be achieved.
A personal trainer on your wrist, of sorts, will give you haptic cues when to sprint, stop to cool down, or just keep going. The Pixel Watch 3 will provide you with insights about your cadence, stride, and vertical oscillations.
Another new feature is called Readiness. It sounds very similar to Garmin's Body Battery and Samsung's Energy Score. Readiness will tell you if you're ready to take up activities and will most probably utilize your most recent sleep data. Cardio Load, on the other hand, will tell you just how prepared you are for physical activity and will draw data from your heart rate and possibly blood oxygen saturation.
The Pixel Watch 3 will come with Fitbit Premium, a health tracking app powered by AI, and advanced health data. You will be getting a summary of the most important health and fitness numbers in the Fitbit Morning brief every morning.
And what about the Garmin Venu 3?
Well, for one, its interface is definitely a far cry from the sleek and intuitive one of most Wear OS devices, including the upcoming Pixel Watch. It's clunky and difficult to grasp, with simple operations like changing your watchface requiring lots of taps and menu juggling. In fact, everything with the proprietary Garmin OS requires you to know your way around all the settings and menus.
In terms of features, however, the Garmin is well-equipped. It comes with the Garmin's Elevate Gen5 sensor, which enables heart rate monitoring, HRV (which measures the shift in timing between heart beats and could be used to predict illness or not enough sleep), blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, and more.
The Garmin has pretty good sleep tracking, and aside from detecting the different stages of your sleep, it also has a Body Battery metric. This one, which seemingly everyone is trying to copy this year, uses various health metrics like your sleep quality and previous day's activities to tell you how well rested and ready to train you are.
Battery and Charging
David and Goliath
We are not sure what battery we'll find if we disassemble the Pixel Watch 3, but Google reportedly promises up to 24 hours of regular usage with always-on display enabled and up to 30 hours in power-saving mode.
Meanwhile, with the Garmin Venu 3, you get exceptional battery life that's leaps and bounds beyond other smartwatches. Even with the 41mm Venu 3S version, and even with a single workout per day and the always-on display function turned on all the time, the minimum you get is around four days. Turn the latter off, and you can easily squeeze out a week out of the device.
With the regular 45mm Venu 3, the situation is even better: you can get up to 14 days between charges with regular usage and always-on turned off, which is nearly 14 times better than most conventional smartwatches can achieve these days.
Interestingly, the Pixel Watch 3 will score 20% faster charging, but only on the small model. The large one will certainly take longer to charge. You will be able to do that by utilizing the magnetic charging puck that will come in the box.
Garmin's Venu 3, on the other hand, has a charging cable with a proprietary port. It surely is a bit more inconvenient in comparison with the "place-and-charge" philosophy behind most smartwatches, but since you'd be charging so rarely, the nuisance is excusable!
Models and Prices
The Pixel Watch 3 will be available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. We suppose there will be Wi-Fi only and LTE+Wi-Fi versions. Prices could start at $349 for the 41mm model and $399 for the 45mm model. For $100 more, you will be able to score the LTE version of each watch, so $449 for the small and $499 for the large one.
Meanwhile, the Garmin Venu 3 is available i n two versions: a 41mm version dubbed the Venu 3S, and a 45mm one simply called the Venu 3. Prices start at $450 for this one, and it's a bit steeper, but you get an unprecedented battery life, which is totally worth the investment.
Specs
Below, you will find out the essential Pixel Watch 3 vs Garmin Venu 3 specs that we anticipate:
|Specs
|Pixel Watch 3
|Garmin Venu 3
|Models (Size, Weight, Prices)
|41mm / 45mm, both in Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Cellular versions
|41mm / 45mm
|Processor, RAM, Storage
|Qualcomm W5*
|MediaTek MT6739
|Software
|Wear OS 5
|proprietary
|Battery and Charging
|24-hour battery life with always-on display
20% faster charging (41mm model only)
|41mm: 10-day battery life
45mm: 14-day battery life
|Sensors
|HR
Blood oxygen
altimeter,
ECG
GPS
|Garmin Elevate V5 (Gen5):
optical heart rate
ECG
single-band GPS
|New features
|AI-enriched interface
|IP68 5ATM resistance
Summary
The Pixel Watch 3 is a testament to Google taking smartwatches seriously, at least based on the preliminary information we have.
It appears that the tech giant wants to better compete against the likes of Samsung and Apple, and the Pixel Watch 3 surely feels like it could be the one to successfully do that. Yes, it's difficult to crack down existing ecosystems, but the fact that the watch will be compatible with any Android phone is already a plus.
We don't know if there will be features exclusively reserved for Pixel phones, but we hope there aren't any (looking at you, Samsung).
Meanwhile, the Garmin Venu 3 is the anti-smartwatch, one for those who abhor constant charging or flashy app stores and tons of a multitude of watch faces. It's a utilitarian device, with a simple philosophy behind it, absolutely excellent battery life, and no-frills, solid health and wellness tacking.
Sure, the interface is masochistic, but once you get the hang of it, it probably wouldn't be such an issue. All we know is that Google will have yet another competitor in the face of Garmin's OLED timepiece.
