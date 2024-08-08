Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Garmin Venu 3: Main differences to expect

Intro

And indeed, with the Garmin, you can rest assured your watch will last weeks. Not a very common thing to say for smartwatches, is it?

Which one should you pick?

Both watches feature OLED displays. However, the Pixel Watch 3 will have a much higher peak brightness of nearly 2,000 nits, which the Garmin wouldn't be able to beat.

In terms of buttons, there will be a single button/digital crown on the Pixel Watch, and three buttons on the Garmin, which should come in handy during intensive workouts.

Meanwhile, the Venu 3 is also a classic-looking watch, and pretty lightweight at that, which is lovely. The reason for that could be the plastic body and Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 that make up the design of the device.

We have no specifics about the materials used on either of the watches, but we don't think Google will rely on titanium or stainless steel. At best, we'd expect the case of the watch to be made of aluminum, which will ensure light weight. The Pixel Watch 3 will likely be IP68-rated, so standard water-resistance.

There will be two sizes of the Pixel Watch 3 this year: 41mm and 45mm. We think it's great that Google's offering its flagship wearable in two sizes, as it gives adopters more choice.





Bands





According to leaked promotional materials, the Pixel Watch 3 will support with a multitude of watch bands in different styles––classic, modern, and sporty. By default, the phone will arrive with a stock Active Band, likely a standard silicone one. Google will seemingly offer both a small and a large band in the box so that you would be able to customize your fit.





The Garmin Venu 3 , on the other hand, relies on a classic lug and spring-bar mechanism that allows you to use any standard watch band with it if you don't like the default sporty silicone one. Be advised, however, that the larger and the smaller versions of the watch use different-sized bands: the Garmin Venu 3 (45mm) uses 22mm spring bar bands, while the Garmin Venu 3S (41mm) uses 18mm spring bar bands.



Software & Features

AI is now on your wrist





Pixel Watch 3 will come with Wear OS 5, which is already available on the Pixel Watch 3 will be able to control the camera on the Pixel phone, most certainly like a remote control. You will also be able to see the live feed from your Nest Cam or Nest Doorbell on your wrist. Thewill come with Wear OS 5, which is already available on the Galaxy Watch 7 series. However, Google will also be adding some AI magic to the Pixel watch. Aside from that, it seems thewill be able to control the camera on the Pixel phone, most certainly like a remote control. You will also be able to see the live feed from your Nest Cam or Nest Doorbell on your wrist.





The Pixel Watch 3 reportedly has some new features when it comes to health and activity related features. You will be able to create custom runs and race against your saved workouts to motivate yourself. A similar feature was also part of the Galaxy Watch Ultra/ Galaxy Watch 7 roster, so a feature parity with the rest of the Wear OS 5 lineup could be achieved.





A personal trainer on your wrist, of sorts, will give you haptic cues when to sprint, stop to cool down, or just keep going. The Pixel Watch 3 will provide you with insights about your cadence, stride, and vertical oscillations.





Another new feature is called Readiness. It sounds very similar to Garmin's Body Battery and Samsung's Energy Score. Readiness will tell you if you're ready to take up activities and will most probably utilize your most recent sleep data. Cardio Load, on the other hand, will tell you just how prepared you are for physical activity and will draw data from your heart rate and possibly blood oxygen saturation.





The Pixel Watch 3 will come with Fitbit Premium, a health tracking app powered by AI, and advanced health data. You will be getting a summary of the most important health and fitness numbers in the Fitbit Morning brief every morning.





And what about the Garmin Venu 3 ?





Well, for one, its interface is definitely a far cry from the sleek and intuitive one of most Wear OS devices, including the upcoming Pixel Watch. It's clunky and difficult to grasp, with simple operations like changing your watchface requiring lots of taps and menu juggling. In fact, everything with the proprietary Garmin OS requires you to know your way around all the settings and menus.





In terms of features, however, the Garmin is well-equipped. It comes with the Garmin's Elevate Gen5 sensor, which enables heart rate monitoring, HRV (which measures the shift in timing between heart beats and could be used to predict illness or not enough sleep), blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, and more.



The Garmin has pretty good sleep tracking, and aside from detecting the different stages of your sleep, it also has a Body Battery metric. This one, which seemingly everyone is trying to copy this year, uses various health metrics like your sleep quality and previous day's activities to tell you how well rested and ready to train you are.





Battery and Charging David and Goliath

We are not sure what battery we'll find if we disassemble the Pixel Watch 3 , but Google reportedly promises up to 24 hours of regular usage with always-on display enabled and up to 30 hours in power-saving mode.

Garmin Venu 3 , you get exceptional battery life that's leaps and bounds beyond other smartwatches. Even with the 41mm Venu 3S version, and even with a single workout per day and the always-on display function turned on all the time, the minimum you get is around four days. Turn the latter off, and you can easily squeeze out a week out of the device.



Meanwhile, with the, you get exceptional battery life that's leaps and bounds beyond other smartwatches. Even with the 41mm Venu 3S version, and even with a single workout per day and the always-on display function turned on all the time, the minimum you get is around four days. Turn the latter off, and you can easily squeeze out a week out of the device. With the regular 45mm Venu 3, the situation is even better: you can get up to 14 days between charges with regular usage and always-on turned off, which is nearly 14 times better than most conventional smartwatches can achieve these days.

Interestingly, the Pixel Watch 3 will score 20% faster charging, but only on the small model. The large one will certainly take longer to charge. You will be able to do that by utilizing the magnetic charging puck that will come in the box.





Garmin's Venu 3, on the other hand, has a charging cable with a proprietary port. It surely is a bit more inconvenient in comparison with the "place-and-charge" philosophy behind most smartwatches, but since you'd be charging so rarely, the nuisance is excusable!









Models and Prices

The Pixel Watch 3 will be available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. We suppose there will be Wi-Fi only and LTE+Wi-Fi versions. Prices could start at $349 for the 41mm model and $399 for the 45mm model. For $100 more, you will be able to score the LTE version of each watch, so $449 for the small and $499 for the large one.



Meanwhile, the Garmin Venu 3 is available i n two versions: a 41mm version dubbed the Venu 3S, and a 45mm one simply called the Venu 3. Prices start at $450 for this one, and it's a bit steeper, but you get an unprecedented battery life, which is totally worth the investment.



