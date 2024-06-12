New Google Pixel Watch 3 XL leaked images suggest Google is going bigger and bolder
Image credit: Android Headlines
The Pixel Watch has garnered attention for its sleek design since its debut, and Google seems to be sticking with what works. Following the leaked renders of the upcoming Pixel Watch 3 a couple of days ago, we now have leaked renders of the Pixel Watch 3 XL, obtained by Android Headlines (via OnLeaks), which confirm that Google is not deviating from the original design. The seamless domed glass, reminiscent of a water droplet, and the digital crown with a single button above it are all present.
But while the overall design is consistent, there are notable changes. The Pixel Watch 3 XL is set to sport a 1.45-inch display, a significant jump from the 1.2-inch panel on its predecessors. This larger display, along with a thicker body of 13.89mm, hints at a larger battery and potentially more sensors, although details remain scarce. Full dimensions of the watch body are reported to be 45mm x 45mm x 13.89mm.
The increased dimensions of the Pixel Watch 3 XL necessitate a larger band attachment system, meaning bands from previous models won't be compatible. This could be a disappointment for those hoping to reuse their existing bands. The leaked images showcase a band that appears to be an updated version of the crafted leather band, but the material and color remain uncertain.
Leaked images of what is being called the Pixel Watch 3 XL | Image credit: Android Headlines
It's worth noting that despite the "XL" moniker, Google's naming convention doesn't necessarily imply different specs compared to the standard Pixel Watch 3. Unlike the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, where the "Pro" model boasts distinct hardware and features, the Pixel Watch 3 XL's differentiator seems primarily to be its size.
It is equally important to point out that these are leaks and not necessarily an accurate depiction of what will be revealed by Google during their hardware event later this year. However, should they prove to be what Google has in store for us, we should be in for a treat once officially unveiled, as we have now gotten a sneak peek into what we can expect from the larger model. Will the Pixel Watch 3 XL be the smartwatch to beat? Only time will tell, but it's clear that Google is not afraid to go big with its latest wearable.
