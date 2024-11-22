Google's resilient Pixel Watch 2 is a great alternative for costlier smartwatches this Black Friday

Pixel Watch 2





Released more than a year ago at a base price of $350 and permanently marked down to $250 in an entry-level variant sans cellular connectivity on the heels of its sequel's launch a few months back, this undeniably stylish intelligent timepiece is currently as cheap as it's ever been.

Google Pixel Watch 2 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life $70 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 2 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





That's thanks to an Amazon Black Friday Week discount of $70 from $350 with only Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth support in tow and a slightly deeper $100 slashed off a $299.99 list price in a 4G LTE-enabled variant. These are not completely unprecedented markdowns , mind you, but they are likely to go unbeaten this holiday shopping season... and beyond.





Pixel Watch 2 That's because it's really hard to imagine any major US retailers will be able to make theeven cheaper anytime soon (or ever) once you consider all the key specs, features, and capabilities of this bad boy, not to mention that winning circular design and high-quality OLED touchscreen.





For its newly reduced prices, the second-gen Pixel Watch offers loads of health monitoring and fitness tracking tools for an overall value proposition that's pretty much impossible to eclipse right now. We're talking everything from potentially life-saving ECG technology to an always useful blood oxygen sensor, as well as a fancy sensor that measures your stress levels throughout the day, and of course, a good old fashioned heart rate monitor and sleep tracker as well.



