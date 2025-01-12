Pixel 9 Pro Fold





Galaxy Z Fold 6 alternative is available at its Christmas (and Black Friday, and Cyber Monday) discount yet again, and no, you don't have to jump through any hoops to save a cool 300 bucks this time around either. Even better, you can slash the same $300 off the $1,799 and $1,919 list prices of both the 256 and 512GB storage variants. Yes, Google 's 2024-releasedalternative is available at its Christmas (and Black Friday, and Cyber Monday) discount yet again, and no, you don't have to jump through any hoops to save a cool 300 bucks this time around either. Even better, you can slash the same $300 off the $1,799 and $1,919 list prices of both the 256 and 512GB storage variants.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color $300 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color $300 off (16%) Buy at Amazon





Google -made foldable is clearly not what you'd call a "conventional" Pixel 9 Pro Fold Z Fold 6 That... still doesn't make this bad boy conventionally affordable, but with massive 8 and 6.3-inch displays, the second-ever-made foldable is clearly not what you'd call a "conventional" Android phone . The's main screen is a lot bigger than the one on the aforementioned, for instance, and Samsung's latest book-style powerhouse is also at a disadvantage in the memory department.





a few months back also found the overall camera performance to shine in day-to-day use. Yes, you get a whopping 16 gigs of RAM here in combination with both 256 and 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room, and unsurprisingly, our Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review a few months back also found the overall camera performance to shine in day-to-day use.





The impressively thin body, super-high-quality hinge, solid battery life, and promising AI capabilities are just a few of the other reasons why you should strongly consider buying what's certainly not a perfect foldable, but pretty darn close to that label right now.