You probably don't have a lot of time to get these Google Pixel 8 models at a killer $250 discount

Just in case all the early Black Friday 2024 deals on Pixel devices we've talked about in the last few days haven't been enough to wipe out your entire holiday shopping budget this year, there's yet another promotion you might want to take note of.
This is also available weeks ahead of Thanksgiving, allowing cash-strapped Google fans to save a very cool $250 on the still pretty cool Pixel 8 handset in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations. While the former variant is on sale at this nice discount from a $699 list price at both Amazon and Best Buy, digital hoarders need to purchase the latter model from the latter retailer to spend $250 less than the usual $759.
You also have to be okay with getting the 6.2-inch smartphone in an Obsidian (read black) colorway regardless of your choice of retailer or storage variant, which strongly suggests that both Amazon and Best Buy might run out of (discounted) inventory pretty quickly.
This is not labeled as a Black Friday offer at any of those two major retailers, mind you, and it's also not part of the early holiday sale currently available through Google's official US e-store. As such, there is a chance we'll see the Pixel 8 marked down even more substantially in a couple of weeks or so... if the phone is not discontinued in the meantime.
Right now, I would certainly recommend a purchase at a $250 discount if you can't afford the Pixel 9 or Pixel 8 Pro and if you feel like the slightly cheaper Pixel 8a is not a good fit for you from a cosmetic perspective. With a more premium metal-and-glass construction, IP68 water and dust resistance, and Gorilla Glass Victus technology, the "vanilla" Pixel 8 is definitely tougher than its a-branded cousin.
The camera performance is just a bit better on the Pixel 8 as well, with battles like processing power, memory, screen quality, and battery life either ending in virtual draws or complete stalemates. That means you're not looking at a totally irresistible offer here, but the value proposition is good enough to make you carefully consider your top budget 5G phone options ahead of Black Friday in a few weeks' time.
