You probably don't have a lot of time to get these Google Pixel 8 models at a killer $250 discount





Pixel 8 handset in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations. While the former variant is on sale at this nice discount from a $699 list price at both Amazon and Best Buy, digital hoarders need to purchase the latter model from the latter retailer to spend $250 less than the usual $759. This is also available weeks ahead of Thanksgiving, allowing cash-strapped Google fans to save a very cool $250 on the still pretty coolhandset in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations. While the former variant is on sale at this nice discount from a $699 list price at both Amazon and Best Buy, digital hoarders need to purchase the latter model from the latter retailer to spend $250 less than the usual $759.

Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Obsidian Color $250 off (36%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Obsidian Color $250 off (36%) $449 $699 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Obsidian Color $250 off (33%) $509 $759 Buy at BestBuy





You also have to be okay with getting the 6.2-inch smartphone in an Obsidian (read black) colorway regardless of your choice of retailer or storage variant, which strongly suggests that both Amazon and Best Buy might run out of (discounted) inventory pretty quickly.





This is not labeled as a Black Friday offer at any of those two major retailers, mind you, and it's also not part of the early holiday sale currently available through Google's official US e-store. As such, there is a chance we'll see the Pixel 8 marked down even more substantially in a couple of weeks or so... if the phone is not discontinued in the meantime.







