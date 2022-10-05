They grow up so fast: Google Pixel gets its own Twitter account





As spotted by Max Weinbach, Google has made a whole new account for Google Pixel devices. The company has so far been using the Made By Google account to tweet out Pixel news, but with Pixel becoming an important category, it surely deserves a separate account.





Pixel US got an account https://t.co/DGT27FXKE3 — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) October 5, 2022







Bloomberg's tech journalist According to IDC data shared bytech journalist Vlad Savov , 27.6 million Pixel phones have been sold since the launch of the OG Pixel back in 2016. Samsung, which is the market leader, sold ten times more phones in 2021 alone, so Google surely has a long way to go.









Google might not be selling that many phones, but it makes one of the best smartphones around , and it has steadily been growing its market share. Last year's Pixel 6 helped it break into the UK top five and it also grabbed 2 percent of the market share in North America . More interesting is the stat that the company saw growth of 380 percent in Q1 in North America.





There has been a lot of hype around Google's forthcoming products, particularly its first smartwatch , and a rumor has said that it may even show us its foldable phone during the event.





Journalist David ImeI has brought to light the fact that @GooglePixel_US is following many Puma accounts, which seems to hint at some sort of collaboration between the two.



