Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra
Google Pixel 7 announcement event
Upcoming event
Google Pixel 7 announcement event
Oct 06, Thu, 9:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Watch Google unveil the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, Pixel Watch and more

They grow up so fast: Google Pixel gets its own Twitter account

Android Google
They grow up so fast: Google Pixel gets its own Twitter account
Google is all set to fully announce its next flagship smartphones, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which it previewed back in May. Nearly everything is apparently known about the phones, so the event will be more of a formality. The company may also tell us more about two other Pixel devices, the Pixel tablet and the Pixel Fold, and with the portfolio growing, it's only fitting that the Pixel gang gets its own Twitter account, right?

As spotted by Max Weinbach, Google has made a whole new account for Google Pixel devices. The company has so far been using the Made By Google account to tweet out Pixel news, but with Pixel becoming an important category, it surely deserves a separate account.



According to IDC data shared by Bloomberg's tech journalist Vlad Savov, 27.6 million Pixel phones have been sold since the launch of the OG Pixel back in 2016. Samsung, which is the market leader, sold ten times more phones in 2021 alone, so Google surely has a long way to go.


Google might not be selling that many phones, but it makes one of the best smartphones around, and it has steadily been growing its market share. Last year's Pixel 6 helped it break into the UK top five and it also grabbed 2 percent of the market share in North America. More interesting is the stat that the company saw growth of 380 percent in Q1 in North America. 

There has been a lot of hype around Google's forthcoming products, particularly its first smartwatch, and a rumor has said that it may even show us its foldable phone during the event.

Journalist David ImeI has brought to light the fact that @GooglePixel_US is following many Puma accounts, which seems to hint at some sort of collaboration between the two.


Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A14 renders surface
Samsung Galaxy A14 renders surface
Another huge Pixel Watch leak reveals up to 24 hour battery life and much more
Another huge Pixel Watch leak reveals up to 24 hour battery life and much more
Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend
Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend
Here is how Apple wants the Dynamic Island to work
Here is how Apple wants the Dynamic Island to work
A new patent by Apple indicates that reverse wireless charging could finally be coming to the iPhone
A new patent by Apple indicates that reverse wireless charging could finally be coming to the iPhone
Dynamic Island app for Android, the dynamicSpot, reaches a major milestone
Dynamic Island app for Android, the dynamicSpot, reaches a major milestone

Popular stories

Galaxy S22 users, if you're not getting texts anymore it's not because everyone has ghosted you
Galaxy S22 users, if you're not getting texts anymore it's not because everyone has ghosted you
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ colossus is on sale at a mind-blowing discount
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ colossus is on sale at a mind-blowing discount
Leaked TV ads reveal new features for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Leaked TV ads reveal new features for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Bonkers new deal drops the OnePlus 9 Pro powerhouse to an unbeatable price
Bonkers new deal drops the OnePlus 9 Pro powerhouse to an unbeatable price
Improvement to the Pixel 6 Pro's battery life could be foreshadowing the arrival of a key feature
Improvement to the Pixel 6 Pro's battery life could be foreshadowing the arrival of a key feature
Pixel 7 Pro on its way to steal iPhone 14 Pro's thunder: Half the number, twice the value?
Pixel 7 Pro on its way to steal iPhone 14 Pro's thunder: Half the number, twice the value?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless