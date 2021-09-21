Notification Center

Android Google

Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launch date is pretty much etched in stone after FCC visit

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launch date is pretty much etched in stone after FCC visit
In a somewhat unconventional and unusual attempt to crack down on unauthorized product leaks, Google made the 5G-enabled Pixel 6 and 6 Pro official... several months ahead of the two phones' big launch event and commercial release.

Of course, the search giant did not reveal everything about its next high-end handset duo back in August, which means the company is not in a position to control the rumor mill in its entirety. For one thing, Big G never confirmed the actual Pixel 6 launch schedule, leading to some pretty wild speculation a few weeks ago.

As suspected right off the bat, the September 13 announcement gossip proved completely inaccurate, giving birth to a much more plausible October 19 theory. This seems to be supported by a major Australian carrier, which has just joined a chorus of official Google retail partners in building buzz for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Register your interest before October 19


Telstra doesn't leave a lot of room for doubt or interpretation on a section of its website dedicated entirely to Google devices, allowing potential Pixel 6 buyers to sign up "for the latest Google product news and offers for a chance to win an exclusive Marvel Stadium sports experience" over the next four weeks.

Granted, the October 19 cut-off date for registrations could prove to be a placeholder or something chosen at random to coincide with the market's general expectations for the Pixel 6 launch, but given that this is the number one wireless service provider "down under", both those theories feel highly unlikely.


It's much more likely that Telstra was informed by Google of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro's full October 19 announcement and pre-order start, which means the two Tensor powerhouses could well be released on October 28, just as Jon Prosser predicted a while ago.

Obviously, nothing's official until the search giant itself makes it official, so although it might not be a bad idea to circle both October 19 and 28 in your calendars, you shouldn't go so far as to take those days off from work or anything... just yet.

FCC approval - check


While clearing the Federal Communications Commission is a simple formality, the timing of said formality for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro strongly suggests the two devices are indeed right around the corner and will most likely be ready for a late October commercial rollout, at least from a regulatory perspective.

There are four different models in total certified by the FCC ahead of their announcements, two of which will support mmWave technology to deliver the highest 5G speeds on carriers like Verizon, with the other two merely offering low and mid-band 5G connectivity.


Apart from that, the certification documents do not include a wealth of information we can actually use to paint the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro a very accurate picture in terms of specifications and features.

Luckily, we already "know" plenty of stuff about the two unreleased phones, including the exact configuration of the hot new Tensor processor, the blazing fast 33W charging support, impressive battery capacity provided by both models, and the up to 512 gigs of data the larger variant will be able to accommodate internally.

The 6.7-inch or so Pixel 6 Pro seems to have pretty much everything it needs to become one of the best phones available this holiday season, including a silky smooth 120Hz display, 48MP telephoto lens, and 12 gigs of memory.

The non-Pro Pixel 6, meanwhile, could challenge the best budget 5G phones... eventually, with a killer-sounding 50MP primary rear-facing shooter of its own, as well as a beautiful 6.4-inch AMOLED screen (limited to 90Hz refresh rate technology), and a decent 8GB RAM count.

Let's not forget about Google's rookie foldable effort, which may or may not see daylight at the same October 19 event ahead of a presumably limited commercial run at some point by the end of the year.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Google Pixel 6 (47 updates)

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
  • Display 6.4 inches 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera)
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless