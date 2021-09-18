More evidence that Pixel Fold could land in Q4; Google may already have started work on second-gen





XDA Developers reports that Android 12.1 could bring several features for foldable phones and the special focus on this form factor seems to suggest Google is indeed working on a foldable handset.





The Android 12 sc-v2 release, which apparently will be known as Android 12.1, could feature a hidden taskbar feature that will show frequently and recently used apps. A tutorial intended for the feature shows how you will be able to use two apps in split-screen view.





Google has now removed the picture it originally used to demonstrate the feature and replaced it with a more generic picture. It's not known if the removed image was a Pixel Fold render.









The taskbar seemingly disappears when an app enters the full-screen mode. Google also seems to be working on improving unfolding animations.





The Pixel Fold is largely a mystery and per the handful of rumors that have surfaced so far, it will feature a 7.57-inches main screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It might be fueled by the Tensor chip that will also power the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

We may see Jumbojack after the first Pixel Fold





9to5oogle Separately,has found evidence in Android 12.1 regarding the existence of another Pixel foldable phone codenamed "Jumbojack." For reference, the Pixel Fold that is expected to arrive later this year is allegedly codenamed "Passport".





Jumbojack will purportedly have two screens and appears to be an in-folding device. The codename appears to be a reference to the Jumbo Jack cheeseburger from Jack in the Box but it's not clear if it will be like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (hamburger style) or the Z Fold (hotdog style).





What's a little perplexing is that although the Jumbojack runs Android 12, it includes features that are not expected on other foldable until Android 12.1, such as a new way of handling split-screen. This appears to suggest that this version will arrive before Android 12.1 is introduced. There is also a possibility that it's nothing more than an internal testing device. The picture will hopefully become clearer as more leaks come in.