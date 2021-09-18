More evidence that Pixel Fold could land in Q4; Google may already have started work on second-gen

More evidence that Pixel Fold could land in Q4; Google may already have started work on second-gen0
New changes presumably meant for Android 12.1 -- the point update that Google will allegedly release after Android 12 and before Android 13, possibly towards the end of 2021 -- could be pointing to a Q4 Pixel Fold release.
XDA Developers reports that Android 12.1 could bring several features for foldable phones and the special focus on this form factor seems to suggest Google is indeed working on a foldable handset.
Google has now removed the picture it originally used to demonstrate the feature and replaced it with a more generic picture. It's not known if the removed image was a Pixel Fold render.
The taskbar seemingly disappears when an app enters the full-screen mode. Google also seems to be working on improving unfolding animations.
We may see Jumbojack after the first Pixel Fold
Separately, 9to5oogle has found evidence in Android 12.1 regarding the existence of another Pixel foldable phone codenamed "Jumbojack." For reference, the Pixel Fold that is expected to arrive later this year is allegedly codenamed "Passport".
Jumbojack will purportedly have two screens and appears to be an in-folding device. The codename appears to be a reference to the Jumbo Jack cheeseburger from Jack in the Box but it's not clear if it will be like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (hamburger style) or the Z Fold (hotdog style).
What's a little perplexing is that although the Jumbojack runs Android 12, it includes features that are not expected on other foldable until Android 12.1, such as a new way of handling split-screen. This appears to suggest that this version will arrive before Android 12.1 is introduced. There is also a possibility that it's nothing more than an internal testing device. The picture will hopefully become clearer as more leaks come in.