Sketchy Google Pixel 6 Pro rumor lists potential camera upgrades

Other than its codename — ‘Whitehall’ — not much is known about Google’s upcoming chipset. But with plans for a Pixel Watch too, it could enable more seamless ecosystem of products akin to Apple’s.



The current Pixel 5 doesn't even offer a zoom camera, so any sort of sensor is welcome. But a potential 5x optical zoom shooter would turn the Pixel 6 Pro into one of the best camera phones and put ahead of both the iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S21+ The Google Pixel 6 Pro is expected to debut in either September or October alongside the vanilla Pixel 6. Unlike previous-gen Pixels which used Snapdragon chips, Google's next flagships will use a custom in-house processor

A week after the Google Pixel 6 Pro leaked with a radical new design , a sketchy leak has revealed some potential details about the new triple-camera setup. But as usual, make sure to take everything below with a big pinch of salt.Tipster Yogesh (via), who last month claimed that Samsung was working on a foldable tablet under the name of Galaxy Z Fold Tab, reports that Google’s Pixel 6 Pro will enter mass production in late August ahead of its expected release in the fall.The smartphone’s rear triple-camera setup uses a new Sony sensor that’s larger than the current main Pixel camera sensor, per the rumor. The tipster suspects that it could offer a 50-megapixel resolution, up from 12-megapixels right now.Sitting alongside the upgraded main camera is rumored to be an ultra-wide-angle lens, although its resolution hasn’t been specified, and a color correction sensor for more accurate photos.Completing the package will almost certainly be an LED flash and, according to this rumor, an 8-megapixel periscope camera that supports 5x optical zoom, something never seen on a Pixel before.