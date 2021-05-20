$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android Google Camera

Sketchy Google Pixel 6 Pro rumor lists potential camera upgrades

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 20, 2021, 9:00 AM
Sketchy Google Pixel 6 Pro rumor lists potential camera upgrades
A week after the Google Pixel 6 Pro leaked with a radical new design, a sketchy leak has revealed some potential details about the new triple-camera setup. But as usual, make sure to take everything below with a big pinch of salt.

Could Google adopt a periscope camera on the Pixel 6 Pro? 


Tipster Yogesh (via Android Headlines), who last month claimed that Samsung was working on a foldable tablet under the name of Galaxy Z Fold Tab, reports that Google’s Pixel 6 Pro will enter mass production in late August ahead of its expected release in the fall.

The smartphone’s rear triple-camera setup uses a new Sony sensor that’s larger than the current main Pixel camera sensor, per the rumor. The tipster suspects that it could offer a 50-megapixel resolution, up from 12-megapixels right now.

Sitting alongside the upgraded main camera is rumored to be an ultra-wide-angle lens, although its resolution hasn’t been specified, and a color correction sensor for more accurate photos.

Completing the package will almost certainly be an LED flash and, according to this rumor, an 8-megapixel periscope camera that supports 5x optical zoom, something never seen on a Pixel before.

The current Pixel 5 doesn’t even offer a zoom camera, so any sort of sensor is welcome. But a potential 5x optical zoom shooter would turn the Pixel 6 Pro into one of the best camera phones and put ahead of both the iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S21+.

Google's Pixel 6 Pro should use a custom chipset


The Google Pixel 6 Pro is expected to debut in either September or October alongside the vanilla Pixel 6. Unlike previous-gen Pixels which used Snapdragon chips, Google’s next flagships will use a custom in-house processor.

Other than its codename — ‘Whitehall’ — not much is known about Google’s upcoming chipset. But with plans for a Pixel Watch too, it could enable more seamless ecosystem of products akin to Apple’s.

In terms of design, Google is expected to adopt a square-off display with a centered punch-hole and an under-screen fingerprint sensor. The back, on the other hand, will offer up a triple-tone design with a black camera bump that stretches across the entire width of the back panel.

Related phones

Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6 View Full specs
  • Camera (Dual camera)
  • OS Android
Pixel 6 Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro View Full specs
  • Camera (Triple camera)
  • OS Android

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple's 5G iPhone 12 helps set new smartphone shipment record in Japan
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 helps set new smartphone shipment record in Japan
Founder of secure messaging app Telegram says iOS is stuck in the 'Middle Ages'
by Victor Hristov,  1
Founder of secure messaging app Telegram says iOS is stuck in the 'Middle Ages'
The Poco M3 Pro 5G is official with the Dimensity 700 and a 90Hz display
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
The Poco M3 Pro 5G is official with the Dimensity 700 and a 90Hz display
Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ are back down to their lowest price ever for a limited time
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ are back down to their lowest price ever for a limited time
-$50
iPad Pro 2021 (M1) vs MacBook (M1): what are the differences?
by Victor Hristov,  0
iPad Pro 2021 (M1) vs MacBook (M1): what are the differences?
How to let someone borrow your AirTag or AirTag-equipped item
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
How to let someone borrow your AirTag or AirTag-equipped item

Featured stories

Popular stories
Massive Apple Watch Series 7 leak shows off new design, green color
Popular stories
After 13 years, Android is finally becoming "super smooth" thanks to... Android 12
Popular stories
Google Pixel 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: preliminary comparison
Popular stories
Apple Watch Series 7 rumored to have a new design and a new color option

Popular stories

Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone
Popular stories
Samsung possibly working to adopt Google's Fuchsia OS on future products
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 mini can now be yours for free without having to trade anything in
Popular stories
Man receives iPad Pro (2021) early, posts videos showing off the HDR mini-LED display
Popular stories
Google's Android 12 redesign leaks with theme support, new animations, more

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless