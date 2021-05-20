Sketchy Google Pixel 6 Pro rumor lists potential camera upgrades
Could Google adopt a periscope camera on the Pixel 6 Pro?
Tipster Yogesh (via Android Headlines), who last month claimed that Samsung was working on a foldable tablet under the name of Galaxy Z Fold Tab, reports that Google’s Pixel 6 Pro will enter mass production in late August ahead of its expected release in the fall.
Sitting alongside the upgraded main camera is rumored to be an ultra-wide-angle lens, although its resolution hasn’t been specified, and a color correction sensor for more accurate photos.
The current Pixel 5 doesn’t even offer a zoom camera, so any sort of sensor is welcome. But a potential 5x optical zoom shooter would turn the Pixel 6 Pro into one of the best camera phones and put ahead of both the iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S21+.
The Google Pixel 6 Pro is expected to debut in either September or October alongside the vanilla Pixel 6. Unlike previous-gen Pixels which used Snapdragon chips, Google’s next flagships will use a custom in-house processor.
Other than its codename — ‘Whitehall’ — not much is known about Google’s upcoming chipset. But with plans for a Pixel Watch too, it could enable more seamless ecosystem of products akin to Apple’s.
In terms of design, Google is expected to adopt a square-off display with a centered punch-hole and an under-screen fingerprint sensor. The back, on the other hand, will offer up a triple-tone design with a black camera bump that stretches across the entire width of the back panel.
Google's Pixel 6 Pro should use a custom chipset
