In-house Pixel 6 chipset increasingly likely as Google confirms existence of Whitechapel



XDA Developers reports that a link uploaded by a Google employee suggests this year's flagship Pixel smartphones will have a homebrewed chip. Per past reports, the SoC is codenamed Whitechapel and is internally known as the “GS101,” with “GS” said to be short for “Google Silicon.”

The comment says: “You don’t need coredomain to use binder_use. This one lives fine on P21.”



P21 supposedly means “Pixel 2021,” and presumably points at the Pixel 6 and other devices expected this year. The comment is accompanied by the following link:







Although the link is inaccessible to the public, it's enough proof that Whitechapel/GS101 exists.



The chip will reportedly be made using Samsung's 5nm process technology. It will apparently power the Pixel 6 and 6 XL. The The chip will reportedly be made using Samsung's 5nm process technology. It will apparently power the Pixel 6 and 6 XL. The Pixel 5a , which will likely arrive before the flagship phones in August, will purportedly stick with a Qualcomm-made chip



A proprietary chip could put the Pixel 6 on equal fitting with the A proprietary chip could put the Pixel 6 on equal fitting with the best phones of 2021