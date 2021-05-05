In-house Pixel 6 chipset increasingly likely as Google confirms existence of Whitechapel
XDA Developers reports that a link uploaded by a Google employee suggests this year's flagship Pixel smartphones will have a homebrewed chip. Per past reports, the SoC is codenamed Whitechapel and is internally known as the “GS101,” with “GS” said to be short for “Google Silicon.”
Comment left by a Googler mentions GS101, which is believed to be the Pixel 6 chipset
The comment says: “You don’t need coredomain to use binder_use. This one lives fine on P21.”
P21 supposedly means “Pixel 2021,” and presumably points at the Pixel 6 and other devices expected this year. The comment is accompanied by the following link:
https://source.corp.google.com/android/device/google/gs101-sepolicy/whitechapel/vendor/google/twoshay.te;l=9?q=%22binder_use(%22%20p:android$%20f:gs101-sepolicy
Although the link is inaccessible to the public, it's enough proof that Whitechapel/GS101 exists.
The chip will reportedly be made using Samsung's 5nm process technology. It will apparently power the Pixel 6 and 6 XL. The Pixel 5a, which will likely arrive before the flagship phones in August, will purportedly stick with a Qualcomm-made chip.
A proprietary chip could put the Pixel 6 on equal fitting with the best phones of 2021.
Reports say that the Pixel 6 will feature a centered front camera, an in-display fingerprint reader, support for 4K selfie videos, and the ultra-wideband (UWB) technology. Code snippets appear to have suggested it will get a Samsung camera sensor.
