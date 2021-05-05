Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android Processors Google

In-house Pixel 6 chipset increasingly likely as Google confirms existence of Whitechapel

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
May 05, 2021, 10:43 PM
In-house Pixel 6 chipset increasingly likely as Google confirms existence of Whitechapel
Google is said to be working on its first custom chipset for smartphones with Samsung. We have been hearing about it since last year and it is believed it will be ready in time for the Pixel 6. First-hand evidence from inside Google raises the possibility. 

XDA Developers reports that a link uploaded by a Google employee suggests this year's flagship Pixel smartphones will have a homebrewed chip. Per past reports, the SoC is codenamed Whitechapel and is internally known as the “GS101,” with “GS” said to be short for “Google Silicon.”

Comment left by a Googler mentions GS101, which is believed to be the Pixel 6 chipset


The aforementioned employee commented under a code change submitted to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) for the OsloFeedback app which handles Motion Sense gestures on the Pixel 4

The comment says: “You don’t need coredomain to use binder_use. This one lives fine on P21.”

P21 supposedly means “Pixel 2021,” and presumably points at the Pixel 6 and other devices expected this year. The comment is accompanied by the following link:

https://source.corp.google.com/android/device/google/gs101-sepolicy/whitechapel/vendor/google/twoshay.te;l=9?q=%22binder_use(%22%20p:android$%20f:gs101-sepolicy

Although the link is inaccessible to the public, it's enough proof that Whitechapel/GS101 exists. 

The chip will reportedly be made using Samsung's 5nm process technology. It will apparently power the Pixel 6 and 6 XL. The Pixel 5a, which will likely arrive before the flagship phones in August, will purportedly stick with a Qualcomm-made chip

A proprietary chip could put the Pixel 6 on equal fitting with the best phones of 2021

Reports say that the Pixel 6 will feature a centered front camera, an in-display fingerprint reader, support for 4K selfie videos, and the ultra-wideband (UWB) technology. Code snippets appear to have suggested it will get a Samsung camera sensor.

