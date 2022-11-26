Google's aging but blazing Pixel 6 Pro is on an amazing Black Friday 2022 'clearance' sale





But perhaps a good enough Black Friday 2022 deal on the 2021-released Pixel 6 Pro can do the trick, helping hardcore Google fans keep their holiday spending under control while not giving up much in terms of high-end features and capabilities.

Best Buy appears to be running just such a sale for an undoubtedly limited time, looking to clear out its inventory of the original Tensor-based 6.7-inch giant at a lower-than-ever price of $699.99 in a 256GB storage configuration and two color options (Stormy Black and Color White).





This particular Pixel 6 Pro variant used to cost a whopping $999 back in the day, dropping by $200 (or a little more) a few times in recent months at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy before scoring this absolutely unprecedented "clearance" discount unlocked and with no upfront carrier activation required.





Right now, a 256 gig Pixel 6 Pro is 150 bucks cheaper than a comparable 7 Pro model, and while the latter is obviously more powerful and arguably slightly better-looking, we're not entirely sure these differences are substantial enough to fully justify that gap.





Of course, you could always opt for a "vanilla" 6.3-inch Pixel 7 over the jumbo-sized 6 Pro and spend even less, but in addition to the extra screen real estate, the latter also has the edge in overall camera performance and versatility, as well as display refresh rate and memory.





Despite its somewhat advanced age (for 700 bucks), Google's Pixel 6 Pro can eclipse a lot of the world's best phones released in 2022 in the software support department too with Android 13 already available and both Android 14 and Android 15 updates guaranteed to freshen up your UI in timely fashion down the line.



