Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $150





There are also no gift cards, coupons, or any kind of freebies involved, with Best Buy allowing bargain hunters to keep their early holiday spending to a minimum in the simplest way imaginable.

Google Pixel 7 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors, No Carrier Activation Required $100 off (17%) $499 $599 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 7 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors, No Carrier Activation Required $100 off (14%) $599 $699 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors, No Carrier Activation Required $150 off (17%) $749 $899 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors, No Carrier Activation Required $150 off (15%) $849 $999 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, Multiple Colors, No Carrier Activation Required $150 off (14%) $949 $1099 Buy at BestBuy





All you need to do is order your preferred Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro storage configuration in your favorite color right now with no carrier activation and the retailer will slash $100 and $150 off the list prices of the two Tensor G2 powerhouses with no questions asked.





Are these the best Black Friday Pixel deals available at the time of this writing? Without a doubt! Will they stay that way throughout the lengthy holiday season, from the actual Black Friday on November 25 and Cyber Monday on November 28 to Christmas and the New Year? No one can say for sure, but we definitely wouldn't be surprised if that happened.





At $499 instead of $599 in an unlocked 128GB variant, Google 's "regular-sized" 6.3-inch Pixel 7 may well be the best affordable phone up for grabs today, with a reasonably smooth 90Hz AMOLED display in tow, excellent battery life, extremely competent cameras, and of course, absolutely stellar software support.





The same software support policy guaranteeing timely Android 14, 15, and 16 updates (at the very least) obviously also applies to the $749 and up Pixel 7 Pro giant, which comes with a state-of-the-art 120Hz 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, even greater battery life than its little brother, and an outstanding rear-facing shooter setup combining a 50MP primary camera with a 48MP telephoto lens and 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.





The Pixel 7 Pro comes in 256 and 512GB storage variants at $849 and $949 respectively right now in addition to an entry-level model offering just 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, while the vanilla Pixel 7 is only available in two versions, with 256GB storage setting you back 100 bucks more than the phone's $499 starting price at the moment.





Google's latest and arguably greatest-ever Android phones are on sale at special prices for the first time with absolutely no strings attached. That's right, you don't have to trade anything in, open a new line of service with a specific mobile network operator, or even choose the carrier you intend to use your brand-new stock Android-running handset on upfront to save as much as 150 bucks.