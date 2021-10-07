Behold the biggest Google Pixel 6 leak yet

Behold the biggest Google Pixel 6 leak yet0
All the press renders you can take in
Yes, there's a lot of official imagery to process here, but because we've known for more than two months directly from Big G exactly how the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will look, our focus is turning to the small details today.
In addition to a revised (read much less stylish) design, the 2021 Pixel Stand is expected to have considerably faster charging capabilities going for it, supporting up to 23W speeds. That obviously means the Pixel 6 duo is also likely to come with 23-watt wireless charging technology, leaving last year's Pixel 5 and its 12W support in the dust while eclipsing the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra and Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max from this particular standpoint as well.
Speaking of charging, this extensive fresh batch of high-quality leaked renders also offers a glimpse at Google's next traditional power brick, but alas, this still doesn't mean the company plans to include said adapter with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro as standard.
The last first-party accessory to show up in these images is an undoubtedly optional case that looks familiar yet also somewhat chunky, substantially adding to the overall thickness of the stock Android handsets we're all so excited about.
Apart from all that, today's renders provide a closer than ever look at the love-them-or-hate-them screen bezels of the Pixel 6, as well as a number of new and old software features, most of which have already been included in Android 12. We're also certain now that facial recognition will make a comeback after skipping the Pixel 5 and that water resistance is not going anywhere (duh!).
Key Pixel 6 and 6 Pro specs
Other specifications that are pretty much etched in stone for the 6.4-inch Pixel 6 5G include 90Hz display refresh rate technology, a single 8MP selfie camera, 4,600mAh or so battery capacity, 8 gigs of RAM, and up to 256GB internal storage space.
The bigger, better, and costlier Pixel 6 Pro 5G, meanwhile, is widely expected to support 120Hz refresh rate technology and feature a 12MP front-facing snapper, 5,000mAh juicer, 12GB memory count, and a 512GB storage option in addition to 128 and 256 gig variants.
Speaking of retail prices, those are not exactly settled yet, at least not in the US, but it's fairly obvious that Google aims to target the two high-end handsets directly against the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max. Unfortunately for Big G, that otherwise ambitious Tensor project might make it impossible for the Pixel 6 duo to achieve what we'd normally call mainstream popularity.
