Android Google

Behold the biggest Google Pixel 6 leak yet

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Behold the biggest Google Pixel 6 leak yet
Google may have made life difficult for leakers such as Evan Blass by "pre-announcing" the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro all the way back in early August and then repeatedly showing off the designs of the two unreleased phones in various ads and teasers building up to October 19, but of course, the search giant did also try to keep a few secrets hidden up its sleeve.

Predictably enough, Blass is now here to reveal some of those carefully concealed secrets, attracting a little bit of media attention with the kind of huge leak that would've completely broken the internet any other year.

All the press renders you can take in


Yes, there's a lot of official imagery to process here, but because we've known for more than two months directly from Big G exactly how the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will look, our focus is turning to the small details today.

For instance, a second-gen Pixel Stand is now essentially confirmed to see daylight alongside the next big Google-made handsets later this month. Originally leaked over a month ago, this is set to follow in the footsteps of the company's first-gen proprietary wireless charger from all the way back in 2018.


In addition to a revised (read much less stylish) design, the 2021 Pixel Stand is expected to have considerably faster charging capabilities going for it, supporting up to 23W speeds. That obviously means the Pixel 6 duo is also likely to come with 23-watt wireless charging technology, leaving last year's Pixel 5 and its 12W support in the dust while eclipsing the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra and Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max from this particular standpoint as well.

Speaking of charging, this extensive fresh batch of high-quality leaked renders also offers a glimpse at Google's next traditional power brick, but alas, this still doesn't mean the company plans to include said adapter with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro as standard.

The last first-party accessory to show up in these images is an undoubtedly optional case that looks familiar yet also somewhat chunky, substantially adding to the overall thickness of the stock Android handsets we're all so excited about.

Apart from all that, today's renders provide a closer than ever look at the love-them-or-hate-them screen bezels of the Pixel 6, as well as a number of new and old software features, most of which have already been included in Android 12. We're also certain now that facial recognition will make a comeback after skipping the Pixel 5 and that water resistance is not going anywhere (duh!).

Key Pixel 6 and 6 Pro specs


While these hot new promotional images only corroborate the Pixel 6 Pro's long-rumored 50 + 12 + 48MP triple rear-facing camera configuration, everyone knows the Pro's little brother will ditch the latter of those three sensors and settle for a dual shooter system.

Other specifications that are pretty much etched in stone for the 6.4-inch Pixel 6 5G include 90Hz display refresh rate technology, a single 8MP selfie camera, 4,600mAh or so battery capacity, 8 gigs of RAM, and up to 256GB internal storage space.


The bigger, better, and costlier Pixel 6 Pro 5G, meanwhile, is widely expected to support 120Hz refresh rate technology and feature a 12MP front-facing snapper, 5,000mAh juicer, 12GB memory count, and a 512GB storage option in addition to 128 and 256 gig variants.

Speaking of retail prices, those are not exactly settled yet, at least not in the US, but it's fairly obvious that Google aims to target the two high-end handsets directly against the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max. Unfortunately for Big G, that otherwise ambitious Tensor project might make it impossible for the Pixel 6 duo to achieve what we'd normally call mainstream popularity.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Google Pixel 6 (54 updates)

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
$482 Newegg
  • Display 6.4 inches 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera)
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12

