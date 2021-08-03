Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro expected colors: which color should you get?0
It's a refreshing new look that looks premium and different. So, without further ado, let's explore here what Pixel 6 colors and Pixel 6 Pro colors you should expect and which one you should get when the Pixel 6 series hit the shelves sometime in the fall of 2021.
First, we will look into the vanilla Pixel 6 colors. Keep in mind these are not the marketing names of these color options.
Pixel 6 in orange-coral
This Pixel 6 color variant is the one we have previously seen on leaked renders, and it is available only for the vanilla Pixel 6. The majority of the phone's back is with this fresh and trendy coral finish, while the camera bar is black, nicely blended with the camera sensors. The top part of the phone's back comes in a slightly brighter, more vibrant orange color.
This is a stylish, youthful, and trendy Pixel 6 color. The frame here is matte and according to the official renders, painted in black. If you want your phone to be more on the fresh and spring-like side in terms of looks and color, this one is the one for you.
Pixel 6 in mint green
We have been hearing rumors about a greenish color for the Pixel 6 for a while now. The recent official renders revealed by Google are now showing us what it will look like. Actually, only the top part of the phone appears to be sporting a bright green finish, while the majority of the phone's back is painted in an unintrusive light mint color. The frame is again black and matte.
This Pixel 6 color is a bit less eye-turning compared to the previous one, but still has a fresh and vibrant feel to it.
Pixel 6 in black
Black is a color that never gets old or out of style. The Pixel 6 in black is a great option for the more conservative people who don't want their phone to grab too much attention. As we can see from the official render images, the black color makes the phone look premium and stylish, blends nicely with the camera bar housing the sensors, and overall delivers a slim look.
The top part of the phone's back seems a bit lighter than the rest of its body, at least judging by the photos, it may bring a bit of contrast or a touch of 'interesting' to the minimalistic black look.
On the other hand, the Pro-version will be getting some more conservative finishes, looking professional and ready for serious business. It will feature a light polished aluminum frame, but at the moment, it is unclear whether the finish itself will be glossy or matte.
Pixel 6 Pro in silver
The first Pixel 6 Pro color which we will look at is the silver option. One thing that stands out when you look at this phone is the silver ridge surrounding the camera bar on the top of the phone. It makes the camera bar stand out in a stylish and sophisticated look and manages to give the Pixel 6 Pro a fashionable, premium feel. The frame is also tinted in silver.
The renders show the bottom part of the phone's back is painted in a darker shade than the top part. Of course, this might depend on lighting conditions and the phone may look slightly different in real life. Google's logo sits in the center of the phone's back, matching the silver finish with a slightly darker tint.
The silver Pixel 6 Pro is at the same time professional and stylish, while fresh and trendy, and will look great whether or not you will be bringing it to your business meeting or taking photos with friends in the park.
Pixel 6 Pro in gold
The Pixel 6 Pro in gold will look like a jewel, judging by the renders released by Google. Its shiny metal frame is also tinted in gold, a gold ridge protects the camera bar, overall, it looks quite sophisticated. Google seems to have created this design with a lot of attention to detail, and if you're a person who pays attention to the small touches of premium-ness in your phone, you will most likely enjoy this color.
Again, as with the silver variant, we see a slightly darker shade of gold covering the top part of the phone, above the camera bar. Keep in mind it may look different in real life, as for the moment, the only available images are from renders.
Pixel 6 Pro in black
Quite understandably, the Pixel 6 Pro comes in black as well, for those of you who won't like a silver or a gold smartphone. The black looks sophisticated, blends elegantly with the camera bars, the sensors, the aluminum glossy frame, and looks professional and simple. We can see from the images the top part is slightly lighter, so a touch of trendiness is present here as well.
We don't know yet whether the back itself will be glossy or matte, so keep that in mind. Generally, glossy finishes attract more fingerprint smudges and should be cleaned more often to look premium and pristine. On the other hand, if it's matte, it won't show fingerprint smudges that much.
Conclusion
In recent years, smartphones have become more than phones, and their design and overall look play an important role in the smartphone-buying process for many people.
Some people know exactly what color they want from the moment they see the color options, while others want more information before making a decision. Whether you're from the first or the second group, we hope this article was helpful to you in figuring out which of these Pixel 6 colors will suit you the best.
Tell us in the comments below which Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro color you like the most and why! We're curious to see what you guys think about the new design and colors the Pixel 6 series will bring to the table.