Android Google

Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 09, 2020, 3:51 AM
Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)
Much like any other public event involving large groups of people spending time together in a closed environment of some sort, the Google I/O developer conference that was supposed to take place between May 12 and 14 is cancelled for the year.

That means we're unlikely to see the search giant's next mid-range handsets unveiled with anything resembling the kind of fanfare that surrounded the Pixel 3a and 3a XL last year. Ironically, Google had managed to keep a significantly tighter lid on information pertaining to the Pixel 4a, but of course, the show industry must go on, so one way or another, we're pretty certain this budget-friendly new bad boy will go official in the not-so-distant future.

Until that happens, it's finally time we take a look at a presumably advanced prototype out in the wild. If you're having deja vu, that might be because a couple of purported real-life Pixel 4a photographs leaked out just last week, ultimately proving to be less than reliable. Things are a little different this time around, as closely inspecting the freshly revealed pics appears to be yielding no red flags whatsoever.

Obviously, we can't be 100 percent sure these depictions are the real deal either, but they definitely align nicely with the factory CAD-based renders leaked all the way back in December and they show no visible signs of digital manipulation.

A modern design with a hole punch display and square-shaped camera module


It's pretty much etched in stone now, ladies and gents - the mid-end Pixel 4a will arguably look cooler and trendier than the high-end Pixel 4 and 4 XL, thanks to a relatively small chin and a perforated screen in the top left corner. Rumor has it that hole punch will house an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, while the similarly modern square-shaped camera setup at the back seems to comprise a single imaging sensor (most likely, with a 12MP count), as well as an LED flash displayed diagonally from the main snapper.


Speaking of the rear design, we can't say we're very impressed with how the Pixel 4a looks. Unsurprisingly, this thing is bound to follow the plastic build direction of its forerunners instead of going with a "premium" metal-and-glass construction, but what's notable about these leaked pics is that they appear to suggest Google could break with the two-tone tradition of the last few years.

The entire Pixel 4a back cover seems to be the exact same shade of black, and as much as we'd like to blame that on an optical illusion created by the smudges and fingerprints on this prototype device, we fear that's probably going to be the case for commercial units as well.

 

Other unsurprising features revealed today include a conventional rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack at the top, and a power button in a different color than the handset's back (white in this particular case). By the way, the curious rear logo and imprints shouldn't raise any red flags concerning the veracity of this leak, simply suggesting we're looking at a test unit of some sort that Google was trying to conceal from our sight, failing miserably.

What about the Pixel 4a XL?


That, our friends, is a million-dollar question, and alas, we're afraid we can't even give you a two-dollar answer right now. The best we can do is assume Google does have two Pixel 4a variants in the pipeline, even though the jumbo-sized model hasn't made much of an appearance in the rumor mill yet.

There's a chance the Pixel 4a XL (if real) will be released in both 5G-enabled and 4G LTE-only versions, unlike the regular-sized Pixel 4a, which is widely expected to pack a Snapdragon 730 processor that doesn't support the improved speeds and low latency of the new generation of mobile networks.


Said upper mid-range chipset could be paired with a more than respectable (especially by Pixel standards) 6 gigs of memory, as well as 128 gigs of internal storage space. The perforated screen of the Google Pixel 4a is tipped to measure 5.8 inches in diagonal, expanding on the Pixel 3a real estate while most likely shrinking the overall height and width numbers. 

The pricing structure is currently unknown, but if the Pixel 4a is indeed set to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB local digital hoarding room on deck (and that's still a big if, mind you), there's a good chance the 5.8-incher will cost around $450 at launch, up from the $400 starting price of a Pixel 3a packing 4 gigs of memory and 64 gigs of storage space.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

7 Comments

surethom
Reply

6. surethom

Posts: 1784; Member since: Mar 04, 2009

I Know the pixels have great cameras but still a single sensor in 2020, wow Google really need to add better zoom.

posted on 43 min ago

nobigof
Reply

7. nobigof

Posts: 8; Member since: 1 hour ago

My last month's online earnings was $16953 just by doing very easy and simple job online from home. I am a full time student and doing this online work for 2 to 3 hrs daily online. Awesome job and earning from this are just amazing. Get this today and start making money by follow details here...... =HERE►   www.more55.com      ★★★COPY THIS SITE★★★  

posted on 29 min ago

nobigof
Reply

8. nobigof

Posts: 8; Member since: 1 hour ago

[ USA ONLY ]   I am making 92 bucks hours for working from home And if you think that's cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $9k her first month. It feels so good making so much money when other people have to work for so much less. Now and Earn extra money in part time , I'm just so happy that I found out about it............:) AND GOOD LUCK.:) HERE ➤➤ www.more55.comⓄ ●☚ The Word→ Ⓞ ←is not with web address  Ⓞ ●☚

posted on 18 min ago

vejayi
Reply

4. vejayi

Posts: 8; Member since: 1 hour ago

[ USA ONLY ] Last month i have made and received $7826 by working online from home in my part time.I am a student and was doing this in my free time for 3 to 4 hrs a day using my laptop.Very simple and easy to do work and regular earning from this are just awesome.Now every person can get this and start making money online by following steps on this website...for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Check it our here>>> W­­w­­w­­.­­L­­i­­f­­e­­s­­t­­​y­­l­­e­­s­­R­­e­­v­­i­­e­­w­­​.­­c­­o­­mℬ The Word " ℬ " is not with web address.

posted on 1 hour ago

ijuanp03
Reply

1. ijuanp03

Posts: 741; Member since: Dec 30, 2014

That selfie camera reminds me of HTC phones especially the one used in U11+/U12+.

posted on 1 hour ago

nobigof
Reply

3. nobigof

Posts: 8; Member since: 1 hour ago

I have made $16498 in one month by working from home. When I lost my office job 3 month ago, I was very upset and an unsuccessful try for a job hunt I was found this online job. and now I am able to earn thousands from home. Everybody can do this job and earn more dollars online by follow this link.............     =HERE►   www.more55.com      ★★★COPY THIS SITE★★★    

posted on 1 hour ago

nobigof
Reply

5. nobigof

Posts: 8; Member since: 1 hour ago

I am making a good pay from home 1900 Buckets/week, that is brilliant, beneath a year agone i used to be unemployed amid a monstrous economy. I pass on God consistently i used to be invested these bearings, and at present, I should pay it forward and impart it to everyone, Here is I started to.COPY THIS SITE...........   www.more55.com  

posted on 53 min ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)
Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)
Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless