New Google Pixel 4a leak reveals two 5G models





The phones already leaked out nebulously as fish names in code strings, again as customary for the company, but when the new Google Camera app version 7.3 was parsed by XDA , we can now be fairly certain that "sunfish," "redfin," and "bramble" are indeed referring to Pixel 4a models.





Why? Well, because it now says so right on the tin. Buried inside the code, next to the model code name mentions is now the string "pixel_20_mid_range," to make detective work easier on the inquiring minds.





Even better, the chipsets that will power Google's 2020 generation of affordable Pixels were re-iterated as well. "Sunfish" is built around the lowly "sm7150" platform, or Snapdragon 730, and thus we'd wager to guess that it refers to a Pixel 4a model without 5G connectivity.



