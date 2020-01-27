Verizon Motorola Android Google

New Google Pixel 4a leak reveals two 5G models

Jan 27, 2020
Google just announced its I/O conference that will take place on May 12-14, and, if last year is any indication, will see the announcement and release of the Pixel 4a and eventual 4a XL models, or whatever the team from Mountain View decides to name them in 2020.

The phones already leaked out nebulously as fish names in code strings, again as customary for the company, but when the new Google Camera app version 7.3 was parsed by XDA, we can now be fairly certain that "sunfish," "redfin," and "bramble" are indeed referring to Pixel 4a models.

Why? Well, because it now says so right on the tin. Buried inside the code, next to the model code name mentions is now the string "pixel_20_mid_range," to make detective work easier on the inquiring minds.

Even better, the chipsets that will power Google's 2020 generation of affordable Pixels were re-iterated as well. "Sunfish" is built around the lowly "sm7150" platform, or Snapdragon 730, and thus we'd wager to guess that it refers to a Pixel 4a model without 5G connectivity.

"Redfin" and "bramble," however, will be based on the new Snapdragon 765 midrange chipset that has Qualcomm's first built-in 5G modem, so we may be looking at a Pixel 4a version with 5G connectivity, as well as a Pixel 4a XL that will only come with 5G antennae. 

In any case, last year the Pixel 3a leaked profusely before launch time, and we already have the CAD_based renders of the 4a, so it's a matter of time before the whole specs sheet confirms or denies any musings about which model will get 5G versions.

Related phones

Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 5.7" 1080 x 2160 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, Octa-core, 2300 MHz
  • Storage 64GB
  • Battery 3200 mAh

