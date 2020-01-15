Pixel 4a vs iPhone 9: Google and Apple's upcoming budget phones compared





Cameras

Prices and release dates for the Pixel 4a and iPhone 9

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL had batteries with 3,000 and 3,700mAh capacity respectively, so 3,500mAh for the battery of the Pixel 4a is completely doable.For these affordable phones, both Google and Apple are snipping away one of the cameras from their flagships, leaving them with only one sensor (likely 12MP) at the back. The iPhone 9 should have camera performance similar to that of the iPhone 11, only without the ultra-wide-angle option, while the Pixel 4a will harness the power of Google’s computational photography to rival proper flagships when it comes to photo quality. Unique features like Astrophotography mode will also make it to the baby Pixel, which is what makes it a lucrative choice.The iPhone 9, on the other hand, will get Apple’s new Night Mode, providing massive low-light photography improvements for those that own older iPhones and will be looking to finally upgrade.Nothing definitive is yet known about how much these two phones will cost, but we have a pretty good idea.The Pixel 4a is expected to start at $399 just like the Pixel 3a. However, since the device is larger and there won’t be a Pixel 4a XL (which starts at $479), Google can potentially bump up the price to $450.On Apple’s side of things, the situation is very similar. Rumors are placing the iPhone 9 at $399 and while a lower price is almost out of the question, it won’t be a huge surprise if we see the phone hit the market starting at $450.When it comes to release dates, we have our informed guesses as well. If the Pixel 4a follows in the steps of the 3a, then it should be announced before this year’s Google I/O conference, or in other words, sometime in early May.The iPhone 9 is expected to appear a bit earlier, in March, if the rumors are to be believed. The exact dates will likely leak as well before their official announcements, so keep an eye around for that.