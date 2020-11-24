Early Black Friday deal brings the Google Pixel 4a 5G UW down to a crazy low price













This aptly named Pixel 4a 5G UW variant is on sale right now at a huge $480 discount, and all you need to do to lower the aforementioned list price to an incredibly palatable $120 is open a new line of service on a "select" Unlimited plan. As is often the case with these types of deals, your savings will be offered in the form of monthly bill credits, but that doesn't mean you have to opt for an installment plan.





Instead, you can choose to pay the full price of this very respectable Snapdragon 765-powered phone upfront and then get almost all of your money back over a period of two years. No device trade-in or number port-in needed, and yes, you can also qualify for up to a year of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now access at no extra cost for a limited time.





In addition to both "nationwide" 5G and 5G Ultra Wideband support (where available), the Pixel 4a 5G UW has a relatively sharp and large 6.2 -inch OLED display going for it, as well as an exceptional dual rear-facing camera system, a reasonably hefty 3,885mAh battery with 18W fast charging capabilities, and a decent 6 gigs of RAM paired with 128 gigs of internal storage space.





Above all, this budget-friendly 5G smartphone runs the newest and cleanest version of Android available right out of the box while being guaranteed to receive a grand total of three major OS updates down the line. That's not something many other mid-rangers in this price segment can match.



