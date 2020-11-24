iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Verizon Android Deals Google 5G Black Friday

Early Black Friday deal brings the Google Pixel 4a 5G UW down to a crazy low price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 24, 2020, 3:48 AM
Early Black Friday deal brings the Google Pixel 4a 5G UW down to a crazy low price
Unless something changes at the very last minute, it looks like the official US Google Store will not be holding any kind of Black Friday sale on the recently released Pixel 4a 5G later this week. 

On the bright side, the upper mid-end handset can already be purchased at a decent discount by both new and existing Google Fi customers... under certain conditions, while Verizon appears to have quietly kicked off a solid early Black Friday deal of its own on the 5G-enabled device.

Keep in mind that the nation's largest wireless service provider actually sells a special edition of Google's Pixel 4a 5G designed to work on its blazing fast (but terribly spotty) Ultra Wideband network, which normally costs $599.99.

This aptly named Pixel 4a 5G UW variant is on sale right now at a huge $480 discount, and all you need to do to lower the aforementioned list price to an incredibly palatable $120 is open a new line of service on a "select" Unlimited plan. As is often the case with these types of deals, your savings will be offered in the form of monthly bill credits, but that doesn't mean you have to opt for an installment plan.

Instead, you can choose to pay the full price of this very respectable Snapdragon 765-powered phone upfront and then get almost all of your money back over a period of two years. No device trade-in or number port-in needed, and yes, you can also qualify for up to a year of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now access at no extra cost for a limited time.

In addition to both "nationwide" 5G and 5G Ultra Wideband support (where available), the Pixel 4a 5G UW has a relatively sharp and large 6.2-inch OLED display going for it, as well as an exceptional dual rear-facing camera system, a reasonably hefty 3,885mAh battery with 18W fast charging capabilities, and a decent 6 gigs of RAM paired with 128 gigs of internal storage space. 

Above all, this budget-friendly 5G smartphone runs the newest and cleanest version of Android available right out of the box while being guaranteed to receive a grand total of three major OS updates down the line. That's not something many other mid-rangers in this price segment can match.

Pixel 4a 5G

