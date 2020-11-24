Verizon's new pre-Black Friday deal is a nice surprise for gamers
One of the best ways to prevent anxiety – gaming has been on many carriers' radar. Verizon is no exception, as the Big Red recently revealed one of its most interesting pre-Black Friday 2020 deals aimed at gamers.
Obviously, Verizon will require something from customers who want these freebies. Long story short, to qualify for this specific deal, you'll have to switch to Verizon and activate a new smartphone line with Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited. When you switch, trade in an eligible device, and then purchase a select smartphone on Verizon device payment, you'll get the following:
- Up to $1,350 off select 5G phones
- 12 months of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now (new lines only) or 3 months of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now (upgrades only)
- Verizon Stream TV (new accounts only)
The same deal is available for new Fios Internet customers. Simply sign up for Fios Internet service and you'll receive 12 months of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now. On top of that, customers who sign up by November 30 will also receive the following freebies:
- Amazon Echo Show 5, Amazon Ring Stick Up, and Verizon Stream TV device (with Fios Gigabit Connection).
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (with 400 Mbps)
- Amazon Echo Dot and Smart Plug (with 200 Mbps)
On a side note, prepaid customers are getting exclusive online offers, so if they switch to Verizon Prepaid, they will get up to $110 off a new phone: save $50 with HOLIDAY50 promo code and get $60 back when bringing your number to the carrier's network.