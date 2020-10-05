The great budget-friendly camera phone, the Google Pixel 4a , has now received some love from Google with a cool 5G variant. However, the Google Pixel 4a 5G is definitely an upgrade over the Pixel 4a in more departments than just the connectivity one.





So, you're ready and waiting to pre-order your Pixel 4a 5G, happy to equip yourself with a great Pixel camera and overall a great value-for-money smartphone. Now you might want to think also about protecting your upcoming daily driver with a nice case, and for that, we have compiled a list of the best Pixel 4a 5G cases.







But before we dive in...



Do Pixel 4a cases fit the 4a 5G?

Actually, no. One might think that the Pixel 4a 5G is just a 5G version of the Pixel 4a, but this phone is more than this. It has a bigger screen, a different processor and battery, and therefore, a different size. The Pixel 4a 5G is a bigger phone than the Pixel 4a, so Pixel 4a cases are not compatible with the new 4a 5G.





Without further ado, here's our list of the best Pixel 4a 5G cases:





Google Pixel 4a 5G official case from Google



Google’s official cases for the new Pixel 4a 5G are made from fabric, and look fashionable and stylish. What’s more, these fabric cases are made from eco-friendly materials. These Google Pixel 4a 5G cases provide better grip while also protecting your screen and camera bump from scratches with a raised edge . You can have one of those beautiful fabric cases in one of four available color options: Chili Flakes (on the photo above), Basically Black, Static Gray, and Blue Confetti.





Google Pixel 4a (5G) Tough Armor Case by Spigen





If you want some hardcore protection for your new Google Pixel 4a 5G, Spigen’s Tough Armor case is a great option for you. It offers a rugged and sturdy look for your smartphone, and at the same time provides excellent protection against drops. The case features a raised edge, assuring your Pixel 4a 5G screen and camera are also protected. Additionally, Spigen’s Tough Armor case offers a built-in smartphone stand to make your media consumption experience more comfortable.











Google Pixel 4a (5G) Case Ultra Hybrid







If the previous case from Spigen is too rugged for you, worry not, the company has a very sleek-looking case for your new Pixel 4a 5G. The Pixel 4a 5G Ultra Hybrid case by Spigen is transparent, but its material is built with sustainability in the designers' minds: the transparent case with not get that common yellow-ish tint that other transparent cases get over time. The Ultra Hybrid case by Spigen for Pixel 4a 5G assures your smartphone looks brand new despite the flow of time. Again, this case protects your Pixel 4a 5G from drops and has a raised edge to protect the 4a 5G's screen and camera bump.











Google Pixel 4a (5G) Case Liquid Air





If you want something that adds a bit more style to your new Pixel 4a 5G, you won’t go wrong with the Liquid Air case by Spigen. Its trendy and minimal geometric pattern will assure your smartphone will not look boring, while at the same time, it provides protection against drops with its shock-absorbing shell. What’s more, the Spigen Liquid Air Case is thin and grip-friendly, so you won’t have to worry about dropping your smartphone very often.











Caseology Parallax case for Pixel 4a 5G





The Parallax case by Caseology for the Pixel 4a 5G features a modern design that stands out and makes your Pixel look like a piece of jewelry, as well as a smartphone. Its 3D design provides ergonomic and grip comfort, while, at the same time, just as the previous models in this list, has raised bezels to protect the Pixel 4a 5G display. This case has three gorgeous and trendy color options: Navy Blue, Aqua Green, and Burgundy.











Caseology Skyfall Pixel 4a 5G case









Another interesting option by Caseology is the Skyfall case for the Pixel 4a 5G. It’s a sleek clear case for those of you who prefer your smartphone to look and feel premium without attracting too much attention. It complements the Pixel colors you have already chosen on your smartphone by a black or a gold bezel on the case, depending on your choice. It offers protection against drops, good tactile button response, and precise cutouts for the Pixel 4a 5G camera.











Clear Pixel 4a 5G case from Ghostek





This clear Pixel 4a 5G case by Ghostek is not your ordinary clear case. It adds a touch of vogue to your Pixel 4a 5G by a slightly colored clear case material that comes in pink, smoke color, or if you so wish, in a transparent variant. This case protects your Pixel 4a 5G from drops and scratches, and provides comfort for your grip. It also features a lifetime warranty and its raised edges will provide additional protection to your screen and camera, if the Pixel 4a 5G happens to fall on the ground.









