Here's exactly what you need to access Verizon's nationwide 5G network today (or at least tomorrow)





While Big Red predictably made a big deal out of its coverage numbers last week, touting 5G availability for "more than" 200 million people in 1,800 cities around the US, one very important detail the carrier neglected to reveal when sharing the spotlight with Apple on the day of the highly anticipated iPhone 12 family announcement is exactly what devices can acquire a 5G signal where Ultra Wideband speeds are inaccessible.

These are all of Verizon's nationwide 5G-supporting devices (current and future)





As you may have suspected, existing smartphones will need a software update to actually gain access to Verizon's hot new DSS-based 5G network, which was initially vaguely scheduled to roll out in the "weeks and months" following the aforementioned 5G nationwide launch of October 13, according to an official support webpage

















On top of all of these "old" devices, the new Motorola One 5G UW LG Wing , and obviously, Apple's entire iPhone 12 lineup all come ready to rumble on Verizon's "nationwide" 5G network right off the bat, no further updates needed.

Verizon's nationwide 5G service may not be that big of a deal after all





In case you're wondering, the reason why we keep putting the word "nationwide" in quotes is, well, because the US population far exceeds 200 million people. Geographically, things are even worse, as T-Mobile was unsurprisingly quick to point out in a series of deprecative tweets and a self-explanatory visual depiction of the two's updated 5G coverage.









Of course, what might prove to be an even bigger problem for Verizon is the underlying DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing) technology of its nationwide 5G network, which differs wildly from T-Mobile and AT&T's implementation of dedicated low-band spectrum.













Meanwhile, the blazing fast mmWave-based Ultra Wideband signal is still pretty much impossible to come by for the overwhelming majority of Big Red's customers, with slim odds of seeing Verizon overcome that difficulty on a large scale anytime soon.







