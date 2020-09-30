Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Galaxy A51 5G
Pixel 4a 5G vs Galaxy A51 5G: Pricing and release date
The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G on the other hand was released a while back, on April 29, 2020 for the essentially same price of $500.
Pixel 4a 5G vs Galaxy A51 5G: Design
The Google Pixel 4a 5G sports an almost bezelless display, only obstructed by a holepunch selfie camera in the top left corner. It has rounded corners and a square camera module on the back. The back itself is made out of a soft touch polycarbonate material, while the display is covered by Gorilla Glass 3.
Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G also sports an almost bezelless display, with just a holepunch selfie camera in the top center. This phone also features rounded corners and a modern-looking square quad-camera module on the back. Speaking of the back, it's made out of glossy plastic.
Pixel 4a 5G vs Galaxy A51 5G: Display
The Google Pixel 4a 5G has the smaller screen here, at 6.2 inches. It's an OLED one, at a resolution of 2340 x 1080. It has support for HDR and always-on display. Its aspect ratio is 19.5:9.
In turn, the Galaxy A51 5G features a larger 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display at the slightly higher resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It's in a similarly tall 20:9 aspect ratio and is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.
Pixel 4a 5G vs Galaxy A51 5G: Hardware
Google's new Pixel 4a 5G rocks Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor, while the Galaxy A51 5G uses Samsung's own Exynos 980. Unsurprisingly, both chips are 5G-capable, as the names of the phones suggest. Both phones start at 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.
Instead of an in-display fingerprint sensor, the Pixel 4a 5G relies on a standard sensor which is on the back of the phone. The Galaxy A51 5G has the more futuristic optical under-display fingerprint sensor, for unlocking it.
When it comes to battery and charging, the Pixel 4a 5G comes with an 18W power adapter for its relatively small 3800 mAh battery. As hinted by the charger, the Pixel 4a 5G is capable of 18W fast charging. The Galaxy A51 5G has the bigger 4500 mAh battery, but supports 15W fast charging instead.
Wired headphone users will be happy to know that both phones still have a headphone jack on board. Both smartphones also use a USB Type-C charging port.
If you're interested in which phone is the lighter one to carry around, it is the Pixel, at 168 grams versus 187 for the Samsung. Note that the latter weighs more because its battery is larger, which some people may prefer over lightness.
Pixel 4a 5G vs Galaxy A51 5G: Camera
Both Google and Samsung are well-known for great camera performance, even on mid-range smartphones like the those two.
The Google Pixel 4a 5G sports a 12.2-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel ultrawide. The main one is capable of up to 4K 60 FPS (frames-per-second) video recording. On the front, the selfie camera is 8 megapixels and can shoot 1080p 30 FPS video.
The Galaxy A51 5G wins the numbers game (which isn't always that important) with a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro and 5MP depth cameras in its back module. Its main camera can also shoot 4K video, but at the lower 30 FPS. The selfie cam on the Galaxy A51 5G is 32MP and can shoot 1080p 30 FPS video, just like the one on the Pixel 4a 5G.
If you're into video recording, Google's mid-ranger would be the better pick for you, while both smartphones take great photos, especially considering their price range.