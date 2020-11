T-Mobile destroys Verizon's 5G network claims by sliding in its coverage DMs

They have employed a dizzying array of 5G bands for their base stations, and commenced the rollout from completely opposite approaches that prioritize different features. This is precisely what led the exasperated OnePlus to the following quip when detailing its budget Nord phone features:





Add glitzy ads, claims and counter-claims, and rebuttals, and one would think that we are never going to get some order in the 5G chaos. Enter T-Mobile which, in the form of Verizon rebuttal (what else), puts the 5G network claims in perspective. Needless to say, these claims will soon be followed by Verizon's counter-points, but still, here's the scoop.





T-Mobile vs Verizon 5G network speeds

Тhis one used to be easy - Verizon had the fastest 5G network by a large margin. Digging deeper, however, and taking into account the median instead of peak download speeds on "5G-ready" devices across the big US networks, it was sometimes AT&T that took the cake in various independent tests when it came to combined 4G/5G speeds





Verizon, however, used the iPhone 12 launch to announce "nationwide" 5G service , seemingly removing the main argument against its 5G network - its minuscule coverage. According to T-Mobile, however:









As a result, though, the median download speeds of Verizon's 5G network fell precipitously, as we reported earlier . T-Mobile got a whiff of the new 5G network speed tests, and immediately came up with the following graph:









Granted, Verizon's move made it boast 5G footprint over 200 million people, a way larger pool than before, yet T-Mobile now claims 270 million people covered by its 5G layer cake, with average speeds that can expand faster, not to mention its advantage in upload speeds: