Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 20, 2020, 4:58 AM
Google has the Pixel 4a 5G on sale at deep discounts (with certain conditions)
By pricing its first-ever 5G smartphones at $500 and $700 right off the bat, it sure looked like Google didn't leave much room for any crazy Black Friday discounts. But while the Pixel 4a 5G is indeed unlikely to go on sale next week on its manufacturer's official US e-store, the search giant's MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) already has the 6.2-inch handset listed at only $299 and up.

Obviously, you'll need to meet a couple of conditions to save the full $200, but we're not talking about anything too difficult or complicated like a device trade-in or BOGO (buy-one-get-one) arrangement.

Instead, all you have to do is activate the 5G-enabled Pixel 4a on a new "full service" plan and port in an existing number from a different carrier within 30 days of receiving a shipment confirmation email after actually ordering the phone on the Google Fi website. 

New members of an existing group plan are eligible for the same $200 discount, mind you, while existing Fi customers looking for a simple upgrade will have to settle for a $150 markdown. Better yet, this already decent deal can be combined with Google's excellent trade-in program to save you even more money. For instance, an iPhone 8 in good condition can net you up to $375, essentially making the Pixel 4a 5G cheaper than free.

Then again, it's important to keep in mind your trade-in savings will be applied to your bill as service credit, so you'll still have to spend $299 or $349 for your next big phone with stock Android, a phenomenal camera (especially by mid-range standards), a reasonably fast Snapdragon 765 processor, 6 gigs of RAM, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a large 3,885mAh battery with fast charging capabilities, and both low and mid-band 5G connectivity.

