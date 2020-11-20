Google has the Pixel 4a 5G on sale at deep discounts (with certain conditions)





Obviously, you'll need to meet a couple of conditions to save the full $200, but we're not talking about anything too difficult or complicated like a device trade-in or BOGO (buy-one-get-one) arrangement.













Instead, all you have to do is activate the 5G-enabled Pixel 4a on a new "full service" plan and port in an existing number from a different carrier within 30 days of receiving a shipment confirmation email after actually ordering the phone on the Google Fi website.





New members of an existing group plan are eligible for the same $200 discount, mind you, while existing Fi customers looking for a simple upgrade will have to settle for a $150 markdown. Better yet, this already decent deal can be combined with Google 's excellent trade-in program to save you even more money. For instance, an iPhone 8 in good condition can net you up to $375, essentially making the Pixel 4a 5G cheaper than free.





Then again, it's important to keep in mind your trade-in savings will be applied to your bill as service credit, so you'll still have to spend $299 or $349 for your next big phone with stock Android, a phenomenal camera (especially by mid-range standards), a reasonably fast Snapdragon 765 processor, 6 gigs of RAM, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a large 3,885mAh battery with fast charging capabilities, and both low and mid-band 5G connectivity.



