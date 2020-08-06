Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are officially no more





Unfortunately, the same could not be said about the high-end Pixel 4 and 4 XL, which made their joint debut last fall at some arguably excessive starting prices of $800 and $900 respectively with unremarkable designs and unimpressive overall specs in tow. While the two handsets may have not sold quite so poorly as initially believed, they were definitely not runaways hits either, presumably boosting their numbers with the help of several massive discounts repeatedly offered by a bunch of authorized retailers.









The company is also highlighting the "product" will remain on sale at the aforementioned "partners while supplies last." There's no telling how long that will be, but until the two phones' list prices are significantly reduced again, we're obviously not recommending you purchase the Snapdragon 855 powerhouses.





There are a lot of better choices on the market today at lower prices with similar or superior levels of processing power, battery life, and camera capabilities, not to mention the excellent bang for buck provided by the $350 Pixel 4a





The Pixel 4a, by the way, is the only mobile device Google will be selling for the next few months , which says a lot about the company's progress (or lack thereof) in the hardware space these last four years. It's truly rare to see a mainstream high-end smartphone discontinued less than a year after its commercial release, and it's even more rare for that to happen before a sequel enters the picture. But hey, at least we know the Pixel 5 is coming (relatively) soon.



