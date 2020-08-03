Android Google

Google Pixel 4a vs OnePlus Nord vs Pixel 5: specs comparison

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
Aug 03, 2020, 10:01 AM
After months upon months of leaks and rumors, Google has finally made the Google Pixel 4a official. The new phone has the hard task to reinvigorate interest in Google's phone lineup after the lackluster Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL failed to do so facing some truly merciless competition late last year. Would the Pixel 4a suffer the same faith?

And what a phone that Pixel 4a is! With a compact design and 5.8-inch OLED display, a upper mid-range Snapdragon chipset, and Google's almighty image processing in control of the camera, the Pixel 4a looks set to take kick behinds and take names. There won't be 5G support, but this will change this fall when the 5G-enabled Pixel 4a makes an appearance alongside the Pixel 5. 

But how does the Pixel 4a stack up against the upcoming Pixel 5 in terms of its other specs? What's more important, how does the new Pixel stack up against another up-and-coming star, the OnePlus Nord? 

Google Pixel 4a vs Google Pixel 5 vs OnePlus Nord

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5
OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

Display

Size

5.8 inches
5.7 inches
6.4 inches

Technology

OLED
OLED
AMOLED

Screen-to-body

82.53 %
77.32 %
86.20 %

Features

HDR video support, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
90Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
90Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor

Hardware

System chip

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SM7150-AA
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SM7250-AB
Snapdragon 765G SM7250-AB

Processor

Octa-core, 2200 MHz, Kryo 470, 64-bit, 8 nm
Octa-core, 2400 MHz, Kryo 475, 64-bit, 7 nm
Octa-core, 2400 MHz, Kryo 475, 64-bit, 7 nm

GPU

Adreno 618
Adreno 620
Adreno 620

RAM

6GB LPDDR4
6GB LPDDR4
8GB LPDDR4

Internal storage

128GB, not expandable
128GB, not expandable
128GB, not expandable

OS

Android (10)
Android
Android (10)

Battery

Capacity

3140 mAh
 
4115 mAh

Charging

USB Power Delivery
USB Power Delivery
OnePlus Warp Charge

Camera

Rear

Single camera
Dual camera
Quad camera

Main camera

12.2 MP (OIS, PDAF)
12.2 MP (OIS, PDAF)
48 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Specifications

Aperture size: F1.7; Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Aperture size: F1.7; Focal length: 28 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.55"; Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm; Sensor size: 1/2"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm

Second camera

 
16 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
8 MP (Ultra-wide)

Specifications

 
Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 45 mm; Pixel size: 1 μm
Aperture size: F2.2

Third camera

 
 
2 MP (Macro)

Specifications

 
 
Aperture size: F2.4

Fourth camera

 
 
5 MP (Depth information)

Specifications

 
 
Aperture size: F2.4

Video recording

3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (120 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (240 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (120 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (240 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps)

Features

 
OIS, Time-lapse video, EIS
Time-lapse video, EIS

Front

8 MP
8 MP
32 MP

Video capture

1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)
1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps)

Design

Dimensions

5.67 x 2.73 x 0.32 inches (144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm)
5.79 x 2.71 x 0.32 inches (147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm)
6.23 x 2.89 x 0.32 inches (158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm)

Weight

5.04 oz (143.0 g)
the average is 6.2 oz (178 g)
5.71 oz (162.0 g)
the average is 6.2 oz (178 g)
6.49 oz (184.0 g)
the average is 6.2 oz (178 g)

Materials

Back: Plastic
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 5); Frame: Aluminum
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 5); Frame: Plastic

Resistance

 
Water, Dust; IP 68
 

Biometrics

Fingerprint (touch)
Fingerprint (touch)
2D Face unlock, In-screen fingerprint

Cellular

5G

 
 
n1, n3, n7, n28, n78, SA, NSA




