Google Pixel 4a vs OnePlus Nord vs Pixel 5: specs comparison
And what a phone that Pixel 4a is! With a compact design and 5.8-inch OLED display, a upper mid-range Snapdragon chipset, and Google's almighty image processing in control of the camera, the Pixel 4a looks set to take kick behinds and take names. There won't be 5G support, but this will change this fall when the 5G-enabled Pixel 4a makes an appearance alongside the Pixel 5.
But how does the Pixel 4a stack up against the upcoming Pixel 5 in terms of its other specs? What's more important, how does the new Pixel stack up against another up-and-coming star, the OnePlus Nord?
Display
Size
Technology
OLED
OLED
AMOLED
Screen-to-body
82.53 %
77.32 %
86.20 %
Features
HDR video support, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
90Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
90Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Hardware
System chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SM7150-AA
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SM7250-AB
Snapdragon 765G SM7250-AB
Processor
GPU
Adreno 618
Adreno 620
Adreno 620
RAM
Internal storage
128GB, not expandable
128GB, not expandable
128GB, not expandable
OS
Android (10)
Android
Android (10)
Battery
Capacity
3140 mAh
4115 mAh
Charging
USB Power Delivery
USB Power Delivery
OnePlus Warp Charge
Camera
Rear
Single camera
Dual camera
Quad camera
Main camera
Specifications
Aperture size: F1.7; Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Aperture size: F1.7; Focal length: 28 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.55"; Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm; Sensor size: 1/2"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm
Second camera
16 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
8 MP (Ultra-wide)
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 45 mm; Pixel size: 1 μm
Aperture size: F2.2
Third camera
2 MP (Macro)
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.4
Fourth camera
5 MP (Depth information)
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.4
Video recording
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (120 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (240 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (120 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (240 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps)
Features
OIS, Time-lapse video, EIS
Time-lapse video, EIS
Front
8 MP
8 MP
32 MP
Video capture
1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)
1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps)
Design
Dimensions
Weight
Materials
Back: Plastic
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 5); Frame: Aluminum
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 5); Frame: Plastic
Resistance
Water, Dust; IP 68
Biometrics
Fingerprint (touch)
Fingerprint (touch)
2D Face unlock, In-screen fingerprint
Cellular
5G
n1, n3, n7, n28, n78, SA, NSA