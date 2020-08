And what a phone that Pixel 4a is! With a compact design and 5.8-inch OLED display, a upper mid-range Snapdragon chipset, and Google's almighty image processing in control of the camera, the Pixel 4a looks set to take kick behinds and take names. There won't be 5G support, but this will change this fall when the 5G-enabled Pixel 4a makes an appearance alongside the Pixel 5.



Google Pixel 4a vs OnePlus Nord vs Pixel 5: specs comparison

Google Pixel 4a vs Google Pixel 5 vs OnePlus Nord Compare phone and tablet specifications of up to three devices. Type a model name in the search field of our phone specs comparison tool or pick a popular device from the ones below. Display Size



5.7 inches 5.7 inches



6.4 inches 6.4 inches Technology OLED OLED AMOLED Screen-to-body 82.53 % 77.32 % 86.20 % Features HDR video support, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor 90Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor 90Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Hardware System chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SM7150-AA Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SM7250-AB Snapdragon 765G SM7250-AB Processor



Octa-core, 2400 MHz, Kryo 475, 64-bit, 7 nm Octa-core, 2400 MHz, Kryo 475, 64-bit, 7 nm



Octa-core, 2400 MHz, Kryo 475, 64-bit, 7 nm Octa-core, 2400 MHz, Kryo 475, 64-bit, 7 nm GPU Adreno 618 Adreno 620 Adreno 620 RAM



6GB LPDDR4 6GB LPDDR4



8GB LPDDR4 8GB LPDDR4 Internal storage 128GB, not expandable 128GB, not expandable 128GB, not expandable OS Android (10) Android Android (10) Battery Capacity 3140 mAh 4115 mAh Charging USB Power Delivery USB Power Delivery OnePlus Warp Charge Camera Rear Single camera Dual camera Quad camera Main camera



12.2 MP (OIS, PDAF) 12.2 MP (OIS, PDAF)



48 MP (OIS, PDAF) 48 MP (OIS, PDAF) Specifications Aperture size: F1.7; Pixel size: 1.4 μm Aperture size: F1.7; Focal length: 28 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.55"; Pixel size: 1.4 μm Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm; Sensor size: 1/2"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm Second camera 16 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF) 8 MP (Ultra-wide) Specifications Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 45 mm; Pixel size: 1 μm Aperture size: F2.2 Third camera 2 MP (Macro) Specifications Aperture size: F2.4 Fourth camera 5 MP (Depth information) Specifications Aperture size: F2.4 Video recording 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (120 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (240 fps) 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (120 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (240 fps) 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps) Features OIS, Time-lapse video, EIS Time-lapse video, EIS Front 8 MP 8 MP 32 MP Video capture 1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps) 1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps) 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps) Design Dimensions



5.79 x 2.71 x 0.32 inches (147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm) 5.79 x 2.71 x 0.32 inches (147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm)



6.23 x 2.89 x 0.32 inches (158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm) 6.23 x 2.89 x 0.32 inches (158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm) Weight



5.04 oz (143.0 g)

5.71 oz (162.0 g)

6.49 oz (184.0 g)

And what a phone that Pixel 4a is! With a compact design and 5.8-inch OLED display, a upper mid-range Snapdragon chipset, and Google's almighty image processing in control of the camera, the Pixel 4a looks set to take kick behinds and take names. There won't be 5G support, but this will change this fall when the 5G-enabled Pixel 4a makes an appearance alongside the Pixel 5.But how does the Pixel 4a stack up against the upcoming Pixel 5 in terms of its other specs? What's more important, how does the new Pixel stack up against another up-and-coming star, the OnePlus Nord?

After months upon months of leaks and rumors, Google has finally made the Google Pixel 4a official. The new phone has the hard task to reinvigorate interest in Google's phone lineup after the lackluster Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL failed to do so facing some truly merciless competition late last year. Would the Pixel 4a suffer the same faith?