Google Pixel 4a vs Pixel 3a vs Pixel 4: design and specs comparison
Google Pixel 4a vs Pixel 3a vs Pixel 4 design comparison
As you can see above, there's not that much to discuss in this section as Google is keeping to its design philosophy with the Pixel 4a. On the back, the phone is a mix between the 3a's plastic body and fingerprint reader and the Pixel 4's square camera bump. Unlike the Pixel 4, however, the 4a has a single rear camera, but more about that later.
We're also happy to notice the return of the headphone jack. Of course, it will go missing again once the Pixel 5 is released, but at least Google kept it on its budget device, unlike some other manufacturers (looking at you, OnePlus!).
Overall, the simplistic design of the Pixel 4a may lack the fancy colors other budget phones try to lure you with, but it looks fit perfectly to its purpose: to be the bread and butter Android phone.
Google Pixel 4a vs Pixel 3a vs Pixel 4 specs comparison
But while looks are important for some people, others care more about what's inside. And when it comes to smartphones, the specs are what will influence your experience the most. So, let's compare what these three Pixels are packing.
Display
Size
Technology
OLED
OLED
OLED
Screen-to-body
73.93 %
77.32 %
82.53 %
Features
Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
90Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
HDR video support, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Hardware
System chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SDM670
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SM8150
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SM7150-AA
Processor
GPU
Adreno 615
Adreno 640
Adreno 618
RAM
Internal storage
64GB, not expandable
64GB, not expandable
128GB, not expandable
OS
Android (10, 9.0 Pie)
Android (10)
Android (10)
Battery
Capacity
3000 mAh
2800 mAh
3140 mAh
Charging
USB Power Delivery
USB Power Delivery
USB Power Delivery
Camera
Rear
Single camera
Dual camera
Single camera
Main camera
Specifications
Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 28 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.55"; Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Aperture size: F1.7; Focal length: 28 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.55"; Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Aperture size: F1.7; Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Second camera
16 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 45 mm; Pixel size: 1 μm
Video recording
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (120 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (240 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (120 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (240 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (120 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (240 fps)
Features
OIS, EIS, Video calling, Video sharing
OIS, Time-lapse video, EIS
Front
8 MP
8 MP
8 MP
Video capture
1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)
1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)
1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)
Compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 3a, the 4a brings significant improvements in three major catogries: SoC, memory and storage.
Starting with the chips, this year, Google went for a 700-series Qualcomm chip, instead of a 600-series one, which is great news. You might be surprised it's not the Snapdragon 765G, but there's a good reason for that. Rumors around the Pixel 5 state that Google is moving away from the flagship 800-series chips this year and will instead go for the 765G just like LG did with the new Velvet.
The extra 2GB of RAM are a good addition as well, but most importantly, the base storage on the Pixel 4a is 128GB, twice the amount you're getting with the much more expensive Pixel 4.
Unlike many other budget phones these days that boast quad-camera setups that often lack quality, the Pixel 4a is fitted with a single camera that has the same sensor as last year's Pixel 4. Paired with Google's camera software, the 4a should take best-in-class pictures and even better than some flagship phones from other brands. The lack of a telephoto camera is unfortunate, but we'd take an awesome single camera over two mediocre ones any day.
The Pixel 4a comes with the biggest battery among the three, unfortunately, that's not high praise. At 3,140mAh, the battery capacity is far from what we're now used to seeing on Android phones, where 4,000mAh is almost a given.
All in all, the Pixel 4a stacks favorably against its predecessor in every way, as it should be. Add to that software support that will surely outlast that of similarly priced Android phones and you have a device that's perfect for users that aren't hell-bent on having a high-end smartphone.