Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Google is holding the best new Android feature hostage to Pixel and Galaxy: Free “Circle to search"!

By
1comments
Samsung Android Editorials Google
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Google is holding the best new Android feature hostage to Pixel and Galaxy: Free “Circle to search
So, speaking of anti-competitive practices… wink, wink…

Many say it’s a gimmick, and I couldn’t disagree more… Google’s new “Circle to search” feature technically doesn’t do anything new but the way it does it is the simple, yet magical bit of innovation all phones need. But not all phones get.

Having debuted on the Galaxy S24 series, Circle to Search has now made its way on to the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 5 series, and of course, Google’s own Pixel 8, Pixel 7, and Pixel 6 phones.

But there’s a small problem… It seems like Google and Samsung’s strong relationship is building up to a familiar “walled garden”, where other Android phones aren’t allowed to play. More about that in a bit, but first - here’s why “Circle to Search” is the coolest new Android feature Google won’t let your Android phone have…

The best new Android feature is the most simple Android feature ever; changes the way you “Google”




As Google puts it, you can already ask your Android phone questions using your voice, thanks to the Google Assistant; you can search images with Google Lens (an early version of “Circle to Search”), or even search for the name of a song by humming it.

But “Circle to Search” might just be the most intuitive way to search on your Android phone ever. For example, running an image search/looking up photos used to be a pain in the rear for me, and I wouldn’t even bother doing it… until now.

With Circle to Search, all I need to do is hold down the home “key” on my Pixel to immediately find a location I’ve seen online, or identify all sorts of things like shops, streets, animals, plants, cars is pretty magical.

Recommended Stories
In a different example, I currently need to copy and paste eBay messages in a foreign language into Google Translate to get them translated. Or what’s even more annoying, screenshot and load the images onto Google Translate... Caveman stuff.

Circle to Search is now set to get the ability to instantly translate your screen. And while your browser can automatically translate pages, this could be super useful in apps that don’t include or allow translation like eBay, Amazon, etc.

Is Google and Samsung’s partnership holding the coolest new Android feature hostage?


Video Thumbnail


Your Android phone can already “search” your screen - it only needs the “circle” update, which Google keeps exclusive to Pixel and Galaxy flagships.

Circle to Search is launching January 31 on select premium Android smartphones - the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series - in all languages and locations where they’re available.

Google

See, Android features like Circle to Search make me consider switching from my iPhone 13. It goes without saying, Circle to Search or a variation of it is a feature I think Apple must borrow for iOS 18.

I’m glad AI is helping Android find a way back to its roots (pun for the nerds who root their phones - intended). Such smart and useful features remind me of the time Android phones practised superiority over the iPhone through features - not by mimicking Apple’s design choices.

In that line of thought, I’m not sure when/if Circle to Search is going to make its way onto every Android phone running Android 14, but I know it should, because it’s that cool and useful.

With Google now actively making and pushing its own phones, and with the Android maker’s constantly evolving partnership with Samsung, it’s a bit unclear which new “Android features” are saved for the Pixel; which are to be shared with Samsung’s flagships; and which are open to every other Android phone.

Is Circle to Search ever coming to your Android phone? It’s already there (sort of) but Google decides to unlock it or not…


Video Thumbnail


Google Assistant's “Search screen” feature on the left vs “Circle to Search” on the right. Both seem to do the exact same thing.

Google Assistant can already search your home screen. Simply say: “Hey, Google”, or hold down your power key, and then hit the “Search screen” button.

According to an internal Samsung document, Circle to Search might not be coming to non-Pixel and Samsung phones until October 2024 - perhaps not before the launch of Android 15.

But in case you thought hardware/software limitations are the reason Circle to Search isn't available on your Android phone, you might want to think twice, because launching the Google Assistant on any Android device comes up with a little button, which says “Search screen”.

And you guessed it, as shown in the screen recordings I’ve made, hitting this button pretty much comes up with identical results as if you were to “Circle to Search”, meaning all that Google is limiting here is the superior user experience of Circle to Search - for millions of Android users worldwide.

This just doesn’t seem right, and I hope no new Android features will be kept prisoners to Google and Samsung’s contractual obligations. Or they might get sued!

Oh, wait… They are not Huawei or Apple.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/304-200/Martin-Filipov.jpg
Martin Filipov Mobile Tech Editorial Content Creator
Martin, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, brings a unique blend of humor and insight to his work. His fascination with smartphones began with a Galaxy Young and evolved through a series of trades and upgrades, making him a self-proclaimed smartphone nerd. Martin's content often combines current analysis of market trends with historical references and future predictions. Whether it's a deep dive into technical issues or a first-person commentary on industry events, Martin's articles are designed to inform and engage. His critical perspective is driven by genuine curiosity and a desire to keep readers informed, not by any corporate sponsorship.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke

Latest News

Weekly deals under $200: Save on Galaxy A15, Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) and other tech
Weekly deals under $200: Save on Galaxy A15, Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) and other tech
Retailer takes buzzsaw to Pixel 8 price, making it cheaper than Pixel 7a
Retailer takes buzzsaw to Pixel 8 price, making it cheaper than Pixel 7a
Apple software bug incorrectly showed iOS app developers earning millions of dollars
Apple software bug incorrectly showed iOS app developers earning millions of dollars
Amazon's deal on the mid-range Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight
Amazon's deal on the mid-range Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight
Amazon discounts the noise-canceling Soundcore Space A40 to an irresistible price yet again
Amazon discounts the noise-canceling Soundcore Space A40 to an irresistible price yet again
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless