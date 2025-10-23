Google’s next AI trick might make you go viral

Just when you thought Google Photos had run out of creative ways to implement AI, we get hints at yet another gimmicky new feature, dubbed “Me Meme” (possibly renamed to Meme Me by the time it launches).









How Google Photos' upcoming Me Meme feature works



According to the



will reportedly recommend using well-lit, high-quality selfies to get the best results. It’s unclear how many templates will be available at launch, but given the company's existing image-to-video and Remix tools, you can safely expect a healthy mix of playful and shareable options.



Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Would you let Google turn your face into a meme? Yeah, sounds like a fun and easy way to share photos Maybe I'll try it once, just for the giggles I'd do a much better job than the AI Definitely not — I don’t trust AI with my face Yeah, sounds like a fun and easy way to share photos 0% Maybe I'll try it once, just for the giggles 50% I'd do a much better job than the AI 0% Definitely not — I don’t trust AI with my face 50%



The bigger picture

Me Meme will be the next addition to Google’s growing list of AI-powered tools across its ecosystem. The Photos app has already tested features like Nano Banana, a viral AI image model, and more recently, Photo Remix, which lets users manipulate images using text prompts.



These features add up as the company's efforts to keep Google Photos relevant in a social media world increasingly dominated by generative AI content. That said, I’m not convinced Me Meme will be particularly popular among Google Photos users. It feels more like another gimmicky addition to Google’s growing list of AI features. Still, at least these memes will contain some genuine, user-generated content, which would be a refreshing change from the wave of fully AI-created material flooding the internet lately.



When will it roll out?

The feature isn’t live yet, but based on the report, Me Meme/Meme Me appears to be nearly complete. As with most of Google’s AI experiments, the feature will likely launch in the US first, followed by a gradual rollout to other regions as well.

It is currently hidden in version 7.51.0 of the app, and it will reportedly let users turn selfies and personal photos into popular meme templates. Me Meme was discovered inside the code of the Google Photos app, but it is not yet publicly available. It appears under the Photos’ Create tab, which is the same section that houses tools like Animation and Photo to Video.According to the report , the onboarding screen for Me Meme makes its purpose crystal clear: upload a backed-up selfie, and Google’s AI will do the rest. The tool uses generative AI to insert your face into recognizable meme templates like “This is fine.” Google will reportedly recommend using well-lit, high-quality selfies to get the best results. It’s unclear how many templates will be available at launch, but given the company's existing image-to-video and Remix tools, you can safely expect a healthy mix of playful and shareable options.Me Meme will be the next addition to Google’s growing list of AI-powered tools across its ecosystem. The Photos app has already tested features like Nano Banana, a viral AI image model, and more recently, Photo Remix, which lets users manipulate images using text prompts.These features add up as the company's efforts to keep Google Photos relevant in a social media world increasingly dominated by generative AI content. That said, I’m not convinced Me Meme will be particularly popular among Google Photos users. It feels more like another gimmicky addition to Google’s growing list of AI features. Still, at least these memes will contain some genuine, user-generated content, which would be a refreshing change from the wave of fully AI-created material flooding the internet lately.The feature isn’t live yet, but based on the report, Me Meme/Meme Me appears to be nearly complete. As with most of Google’s AI experiments, the feature will likely launch in the US first, followed by a gradual rollout to other regions as well.



Recommended Stories



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!

Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE