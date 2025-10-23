Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Google’s next AI trick might make you go viral

Google Photos might soon turn your selfies into memes, because apparently, nothing is safe from AI anymore...

Smartphone showing the Google Photos logo on its screen, placed on a desk.
Just when you thought Google Photos had run out of creative ways to implement AI, we get hints at yet another gimmicky new feature, dubbed “Me Meme” (possibly renamed to Meme Me by the time it launches).

It is currently hidden in version 7.51.0 of the app, and it will reportedly let users turn selfies and personal photos into popular meme templates. Me Meme was discovered inside the code of the Google Photos app, but it is not yet publicly available. It appears under the Photos’ Create tab, which is the same section that houses tools like Animation and Photo to Video.

How Google Photos' upcoming Me Meme feature works


Example of Google’s Me Meme feature replacing a person’s face with a cartoon meme saying “This is fine.”
The results don't look that great, to be honest. | Image credit — AndroidPolice

According to the report, the onboarding screen for Me Meme makes its purpose crystal clear: upload a backed-up selfie, and Google’s AI will do the rest. The tool uses generative AI to insert your face into recognizable meme templates like “This is fine.”

Google will reportedly recommend using well-lit, high-quality selfies to get the best results. It’s unclear how many templates will be available at launch, but given the company's existing image-to-video and Remix tools, you can safely expect a healthy mix of playful and shareable options.

Would you let Google turn your face into a meme?

Vote View Result


The bigger picture


Me Meme will be the next addition to Google’s growing list of AI-powered tools across its ecosystem. The Photos app has already tested features like Nano Banana, a viral AI image model, and more recently, Photo Remix, which lets users manipulate images using text prompts.

These features add up as the company's efforts to keep Google Photos relevant in a social media world increasingly dominated by generative AI content. That said, I’m not convinced Me Meme will be particularly popular among Google Photos users. It feels more like another gimmicky addition to Google’s growing list of AI features. Still, at least these memes will contain some genuine, user-generated content, which would be a refreshing change from the wave of fully AI-created material flooding the internet lately.

When will it roll out?


The feature isn’t live yet, but based on the report, Me Meme/Meme Me appears to be nearly complete. As with most of Google’s AI experiments, the feature will likely launch in the US first, followed by a gradual rollout to other regions as well.

Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
