Galaxy S24 ProVisual Engine: Experience the power of AI-enhanced photography with new features
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung has just revealed its newest Galaxy S24 series, and it's turning heads, particularly with its remarkable photography capabilities. It's not just about the impressive camera setup on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which now boasts a 50MP 5x telephoto camera; it's also about the array of new photography AI features that are stealing the spotlight.
The ProVisual Engine of the Galaxy S24 series stands out as a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools. These tools not only elevate image-capturing capabilities but also enhance creative freedom throughout the entire process, from setting up a shot to sharing it on social media.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra tackles blur with a broader optical image stabilizer (OIS) range and improved hand-shake compensation. Video recording sees enhancements as both front and rear cameras feature a Dedicated ISP Block for noise reduction.
The Galaxy S24 employs gyro information analysis to differentiate between the filmmaker's movement and the subject's, enabling more efficient noise removal. This results in clearer videos even in low-light conditions and from a considerable distance.
The ProVisual Engine not only assists in capturing the perfect shot but also streamlines the photo editing process. With the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy AI automatically suggests editing options for photos in your gallery. For example, you can eliminate reflections from the image with a single button press.
Additionally, you have the option to fill out a photo. If the photo is tilted, the AI will automatically fill in the borders. It's also possible to move a person or object within the frame and have the background seamlessly filled in.
The Edit Suggestion feature leverages Galaxy AI to recommend appropriate adjustments for each photo. To provide transparency, whenever the Galaxy S24 employs generative AI to enhance an image, a watermark will appear on the image and in the metadata. This ensures you're aware that AI has been used, promoting transparency in the editing process.
Moving on. If you have a fast-paced video that needs to be slowed down, the new Instant Slow-mo feature can generate additional frames based on movements. This results in a smoother slowdown of action-packed moments, providing a more detailed and visually engaging look.
HDR shooting has seen significant improvements, too, and the SuperHDR feature now comes with an HDR preview. This allows you to preview how the photo will look before you actually capture it. Additionally, there is support for HDR shooting in third-party apps like Instagram and Snapchat, as well as enhancements to the HDR gallery for a better viewing experience.
The photography features get a boost with the introduction of the new ProVisual Engine. It is touted to enhance various aspects, including night photography, noise performance, zoom quality, color reproduction, and HDR (High Dynamic Range) imaging.
The upgraded Nightography capabilities of the Galaxy S24 series ensure that photos and videos captured with Space Zoom shine in any lighting condition, even when zoomed in. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, in particular, features a larger pixel size compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, now at 1.4 μm, which is 60% bigger. This improvement allows for capturing more light in dim conditions, enhancing overall low-light performance.
Image Credit–Samsung
Clearly, AI takes center stage in the new photography features of the Galaxy S24 series. Whether it is through on-device capabilities or cloud-based features, these smartphones are heavily infused with AI in multiple aspects.
