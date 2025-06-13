Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 Unpacked plans might be hiding in plain sight

Galaxy Watch 8 fitness events land in NYC — and the timing feels just right.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. | Image Credit – PhoneArena

Samsung's next Unpacked event is approaching, rumored for 'early July', when we'll likely see the new foldable phones by the company, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7, as well as the Galaxy Watch 8 series. 

The South Korean tech giant is yet to confirm any details regarding the next Unpacked event, but there are some hints for those who have their eyes peeled. 

Rumors have been suggesting the next Unpacked event will take place in New York City. Now, Samsung announced a series of Samsung Health events for runners and Galaxy wearable fans. And, curiously enough, these events would start on July 13 in New York City. 

Samsung has partnered with two of New York City's largest run clubs: Almost Friday Run Club and Midnight Runners New York. The company will host sponsored runs in July and promote how Galaxy timepieces can help runners improve their results. Sounds like a pretty nice campaign for the Galaxy Watch 8 series promotion, don't you think? 


Samsung will highlight the importance of rest and recovery for a runner, and will also bring its expertise to the sponsored events. Meanwhile, in partnership with NYCRuns, Samsung will offer interactive rest stations for runners and share tips. The company is also expected to show how the Energy Score tool and sleep data in Samsung Health can help runners improve. 

The first sponsored run is set for July 13 at NYCRuns Queens Ice Cream Social 5K, and it's an event open to the public. Participants can register from this NYCRuns webpage

Of course, this announcement doesn't say anything specific about Unpacked, it doesn't even mention it. But the timing and the focus seem hints enough that maybe, the next Unpacked will indeed be in New York City next month. 

As we get closer to July, we'll probably know more. As you know, Samsung doesn't usually escape leakers well enough, so I'd expect we may soon know the precise date for the Unpacked from some of the reputable leakers. But let's wait and see! 
Iskra Petrova
