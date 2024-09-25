Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB is heavily discounted on Amazon, and you shouldn't miss out on getting one

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Three Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 phones displayed against a softly lit green background.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6, one of Samsung's latest foldables, is also among the best phones you can get right now. In addition to its sleek design and insane amount of firepower, this fella — or at least its 256GB variant — is currently $400 off on Amazon, making it an even bigger bargain.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB: Save $400!

Amazon is offering the high-end Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 256GB of storage at a lovely $400 discount. The phone has a top-tier chipset, delivering fast performance. In addition, Samsung's latest foldable powerhouse takes amazing photos and is great value for money. Act fast and save now!
$400 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon


True, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still far from budget-friendly, even at its current discounted price on Amazon. However, the phone has a lot to offer, being one of the best foldables on the market, and every opportunity to save on it should not be missed. It's highly advised to hurry up, though, as this deal has been up for grabs for a few weeks and might not be available much longer.

As an ultra-premium, top-tier Samsung phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 boasts a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, allowing it to handle absolutely anything, ensuring nothing stands in its way.

It also features a stunning 7.6-inch inner AMOLED display with a 2160 x 1856 resolution, 2600 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support, delivering an incredible watching experience. The larger display, combined with the hefty RAM and top-tier processor, makes this phone a true multitasking powerhouse.

It's great for taking photos, too, packing a capable 50 MP main camera. Additionally, it can record clips in 8K at 30fps, so you'll be able to capture every special moment in your life in crystal clear quality.

Yep, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is an incredible phone with its sleek foldable design, impressive performance, beautiful display, and great camera capabilities. So, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button in this article and get your hands on a heavily discounted Galaxy Z Fold 6 now and start living the foldable lifestyle today!
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon

Latest News

The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless