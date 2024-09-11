Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting

Samsung may be offering the king of all foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, at a bonkers discount for its Discover Samsung Fall Sale, but it's not the only one.

Right now, Amazon is featuring the 256GB model of this foldable powerhouse at a discounted price, cutting $400 off the phone's usual cost. And unlike Samsung's deal, which requires a trade-in, Amazon's price cut doesn't need any trade-ins. Granted, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still quite expensive even at its current price at the retailer. But it's a handset that is definitely worth every penny spent.

Being Samsung's top-of-the-line foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a mobile powerhouse that can literally fold in half. Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can handle any task without even breaking a sweat.

Furthermore, the phone is a top choice for multitasking. Not only does it have the firepower to handle many apps simultaneously, but it also features a 7.6-inch inner AMOLED display with ample space to arrange the open windows conveniently. The inner screen also supports HDR10+, has a peak brightness of 2600 nits, and features a 2160 x 1856 resolution, making it great for streaming content.

While not among the best camera phones on the market, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 can still take pretty awesome pictures with its 50 MP main unit. Moreover, it can capture videos in 8K at 30fps.

Overall, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may be expensive, but it's among the best smartphones money can buy, offering performance, a great display, and amazing camera capabilities. So, don't waste any more precious time and save on this top-notch smartphone now while you can!

