Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in at the Samsung store!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in at the Samsung store!

Amazon is selling the dominant Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 at a super-rare $450 discount

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon is selling the dominant Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 at a super-rare $450 discount
We don't know exactly what's gotten into Amazon today, but just when Samsung kicked off an exciting new Discover sales event, the e-commerce giant started selling probably the best foldable phones in the world at some of their lowest ever prices.

Just like the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the monstrous (in a good way) Galaxy Z Fold 5 is deeply discounted right now with no strings attached, costing a whopping 450 bucks less than usual in both 256 and 512GB storage variants and three nice color options (for each of those two models).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
$450 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
$450 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

As far as we can tell, Amazon has never offered precisely this Z Fold 5 discount before, taking $400 off the ultra-high-end foldable phone's list prices a couple of times since its commercial debut and letting bargain hunters save as much as $500 on and around Black Friday 2023 six months ago.

Because that special holiday deal is unlikely to come back very soon and the likes of Best Buy and Samsung's own official US e-store have nothing on Amazon's generosity at the time of this writing, we strongly recommend you pull the trigger right here and right now on your favorite Galaxy Z Fold 5 variant.

By no means a revolutionary upgrade of its predecessor, this decidedly flexible and versatile Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse is certainly a remarkable evolutionary device, as highlighted in our comprehensive review last summer. While the Z Fold 5 failed to impress us with its average (at best) battery life and still-visible crease, the overall performance, gorgeous primary screen, improved hinge, and sound quality absolutely knocked our socks off, making this one of the best phones in the world.

And yes, you obviously still have to pay more for an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5 (without an S Pen) than a Galaxy S24 Ultra (with a built-in S Pen), for instance, but the bang for buck is nothing short of outstanding when you consider that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is unlikely to bring many radical upgrades to the table while most likely starting at the same extravagant $1,800 as its forerunner.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Featured Stories

The disappointing state of Galaxy Z Flip 6 rumors: Should we brace for a letdown?
The disappointing state of Galaxy Z Flip 6 rumors: Should we brace for a letdown?
Discover Samsung Summer Sale: save big on a new Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, and more
Discover Samsung Summer Sale: save big on a new Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, and more
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
TCL CSOT displays tri-foldable phone with 7.85-inch screen
TCL CSOT displays tri-foldable phone with 7.85-inch screen
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - Deals History
7 stories
20 May, 2024
Amazon is selling the dominant Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 at a super-rare $450 discount
15 Apr, 2024
The foldable powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 5 can be yours at a lower-than-usual price on Amazon
01 Apr, 2024
Samsung's spectacular Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale at an outstanding $400 Amazon discount
19 Mar, 2024
Samsung's premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 is $360 off through Best Buy's clearance offer
19 Jan, 2024
Unfold your dreams now by snagging the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at a lower-than-usual price on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless