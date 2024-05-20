Amazon is selling the dominant Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 at a super-rare $450 discount
We don't know exactly what's gotten into Amazon today, but just when Samsung kicked off an exciting new Discover sales event, the e-commerce giant started selling probably the best foldable phones in the world at some of their lowest ever prices.
Just like the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the monstrous (in a good way) Galaxy Z Fold 5 is deeply discounted right now with no strings attached, costing a whopping 450 bucks less than usual in both 256 and 512GB storage variants and three nice color options (for each of those two models).
As far as we can tell, Amazon has never offered precisely this Z Fold 5 discount before, taking $400 off the ultra-high-end foldable phone's list prices a couple of times since its commercial debut and letting bargain hunters save as much as $500 on and around Black Friday 2023 six months ago.
Because that special holiday deal is unlikely to come back very soon and the likes of Best Buy and Samsung's own official US e-store have nothing on Amazon's generosity at the time of this writing, we strongly recommend you pull the trigger right here and right now on your favorite Galaxy Z Fold 5 variant.
By no means a revolutionary upgrade of its predecessor, this decidedly flexible and versatile Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse is certainly a remarkable evolutionary device, as highlighted in our comprehensive review last summer. While the Z Fold 5 failed to impress us with its average (at best) battery life and still-visible crease, the overall performance, gorgeous primary screen, improved hinge, and sound quality absolutely knocked our socks off, making this one of the best phones in the world.
And yes, you obviously still have to pay more for an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5 (without an S Pen) than a Galaxy S24 Ultra (with a built-in S Pen), for instance, but the bang for buck is nothing short of outstanding when you consider that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is unlikely to bring many radical upgrades to the table while most likely starting at the same extravagant $1,800 as its forerunner.
