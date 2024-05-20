Amazon is selling the dominant Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 at a super-rare $450 discount





Just like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 , the monstrous (in a good way) Galaxy Z Fold 5 is deeply discounted right now with no strings attached, costing a whopping 450 bucks less than usual in both 256 and 512GB storage variants and three nice color options (for each of those two models).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options $450 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options $450 off (23%) Buy at Amazon





As far as we can tell, Amazon has never offered precisely this Z Fold 5 discount before, taking $400 off the ultra-high-end foldable phone 's list prices a couple of times since its commercial debut and letting bargain hunters save as much as $500 on and around Black Friday 2023 six months ago.





Galaxy Z Fold 5 variant. Because that special holiday deal is unlikely to come back very soon and the likes of Best Buy and Samsung 's own official US e-store have nothing on Amazon's generosity at the time of this writing, we strongly recommend you pull the trigger right here and right now on your favoritevariant.





Z Fold 5 failed to impress us with its average (at best) battery life and still-visible crease, the overall performance, gorgeous primary screen, improved hinge, and sound quality absolutely knocked our socks off, making this one of the By no means a revolutionary upgrade of its predecessor, this decidedly flexible and versatile Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse is certainly a remarkable evolutionary device, as highlighted in our comprehensive review last summer. While thefailed to impress us with its average (at best) battery life and still-visible crease, the overall performance, gorgeous primary screen, improved hinge, and sound quality absolutely knocked our socks off, making this one of the best phones in the world.



