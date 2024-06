The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB: Now $400 OFF on Amazon! Get the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 256GB of storage space for $200 off its price on Amazon. This big foldable phone has two great-looking AMOLED screens with snappy refresh rates of up to 120Hz, an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and a triple camera setup on the rear. Of course, the phone supports the S Pen for an even more premium experience. Get yours and save $400. $400 off (22%) Buy at Amazon

The Pixel Fold may be cheaper, but for hardcore Samsung phone fans, probably nothing is better than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 . This bad boy will soon introduce its 2024 family member. However, the upcoming Z Fold 6 won’t arrive at a considerable discount without trade-ins immediately after release. On the bright side, the very-much-real big foldable remains discounted at Amazon. You can currently save $400 on both storage versions and available colors.True, it has been $50 cheaper briefly after Amazon’s rare price cut. Even so, getting this high-end Android phone at $400 off sounds plenty good. So, if you’re in the market for your new foldable device from Samsung , now’s the time to get one at discounted prices.Theis incredible through and through. It may have some slight drawbacks, the most obvious one being the visible crease on the larger screen, but it’s nonetheless a premium device most users should be more than happy to interact with.For starters, you get two AMOLED screens with fantastic minimum and maximum brightness levels, up to 120Hz refresh rates (those go all the way down to 1Hz on the main panel). The cover screen measures 6.2 inches, while the main display is a 7.6-inch one. Naturally, you also have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip overclocked for Galaxy.While it may not be your best camera phone , this handsome fella still captures great-looking photos. On the rear, Samsung integrated a triple camera configuration with a 50MP main camera, a 10MP 3X zoom unit, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. There’s also a 10MP front camera for phone calls and, of course, selfies.In addition, the phone has a 4,400mAh battery that should be good enough for a day of use. Certainly not a battery life beast, it should get you through a day of use (so long as you don’t play too many games.)All things considered, theis a great phone for Samsung fans. And while it may be quite expensive at its standard price, it’s worth your consideration at $400 off on Amazon.