Galaxy Z Fold 4: Samsung’s last try to make the best foldable before Pixel Notepad steals the show

I have a confession to make… I think I want a foldable phone!

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 retails for “just” €1,199 in Europe right now, and if you're lucky, you could find a virtually brand new unit for as little as €800-900 on eBay, which is bananas

Although they might offer better foldable phone hardware than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, sadly both the Oppo Find N and Honor Magic V aren't available outside of China as of now.

Get rid of my Pixel 6 Pro, and buy a Galaxy Z Fold 3, which comes with not one or two compromises (at least in my book). Wait for the 2022 foldable offerings from Samsung and Google. Keep my Pixel 6 Pro and keep on dreamin'...

Galaxy Z Fold 4: The word "refinement" was made for Samsung's Fold series





But why Samsung? Why does it have to be this way?



so good



Meanwhile, the foldable newbies, Oppo and Honor, which are on their first attempts at this form-factor, somehow manage to get so much right! The Oppo Find N offers a very different size to that of the Fold 3. It's much smaller, but this makes its outer screen exceptional for one-handed use. It doesn't leave a gap when closed, and there's no sign of a crease in the middle of the inner display.





The same applies to the Honor Magic V, except this one takes after Huawei's Mate X2 (for obvious reasons), meaning it has a properly big 6.45-inch outer display and a massive 7.9-inch inner canvas.



It doesn't take a genius to conclude that compared to the Fold 3, both of these phones deliver a better, more refined form-factor with attention to hardware detail.



Galaxy Z Fold 4: What we expect versus what we want to see



Here's what I feel like is a much-needed disclaimer before we keep going: I'm not writing this to complain about the Galaxy Z Fold 3's shortcomings, but rather as a plea to the South Korean company.



Samsung, if you're reading this, please, step it up! You're the biggest phone-maker in the world. I know you can make the best (and most available) foldable phone. Why do we need to take baby steps , when the Fold’s shortcomings have been obvious for three generations now, and other companies have shown that they can be addressed?



The Galaxy Z Fold 4 needs:



Slightly wider and shorter outer/inner screens

A crease-less inner display

To fold shut without leaving a gap

The Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera system, even if the 10x periscope zoom lens needs to go (although Huawei proved that including such a camera in a foldable is indeed possible)

We've already heard rumors about further design refinements with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but unfortunately not all of them are great.





strongly hope there's a chance Samsung will give it another thought.



have revealed that Samsung will find space within the Galaxy Z Fold 4's body for a built-in S Pen, which is brilliant. It makes so much sense to have this one stored in the device, which also makes me wonder why Samsung had to include an S Pen in the Anyone? Just me?



Leaks have revealed that Samsung will find space within the Galaxy Z Fold 4's body for a built-in S Pen, which is brilliant. It makes so much sense to have this one stored in the device, which also makes me wonder why Samsung had to include an S Pen in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Anyone? Just me?

It's also believed that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with an improved under-display camera, or even cameras - one "invisible" shooter under each display. But we haven't heard much about the remaining fundamental features. It's expected that the 4th generation foldable from Samsung will retain the same display ratios as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and 2. As of now, we don't know if this design is finalized, but I strongly hope there's a chance Samsung will give it another thought.





really well.



The Galaxy Z Fold 4 might face competition from an unlikely source



Finally, if Samsung's been conservative with the hardware upgrades on the Fold 3, because phones like the Oppo Find N and Honor Magic V are exclusive to China, things are said to change this fall.



Not other but You know - as long as it actually gets released.



Leaks and rumors say the Pixel Notepad will be similar in size to the Oppo Find N, betting on a very compact form factor when closed, which I love. Furthermore, Google's magical software, powered by the second-gen Tensor chip and powerful camera processing, will give the Pixel a serious chance at challenging the Galaxy Z Fold 4 if Samsung's foldable doesn't bring some meaningful improvements over its predecessor.



Google's foldable is expected to be sold for just about $1,399, which would be $400 less compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 ($1,799) if the latter doesn't see a price drop. So, my mind and pockets are open, Samsung. Sure both will be less busy after I make the move , but it's up to you to convince me. If not, Google might do it first…



Unfortunately, we still don't know if Samsung is working on removing the crease, or the gap when the phone is closed, as well as adding truly flagship cameras to the Fold 4, which would fit the sky-high price of this novel device really well.

Finally, if Samsung's been conservative with the hardware upgrades on the Fold 3, because phones like the Oppo Find N and Honor Magic V are exclusive to China, things are said to change this fall.

Not other but Google is gearing up to reveal its first-ever foldable phone, with a current rumored name Google Pixel Notepad. And as a Google Pixel 6 Pro user, I can't be impartial to this device. You know - as long as it actually gets released.

Leaks and rumors say the Pixel Notepad will be similar in size to the Oppo Find N, betting on a very compact form factor when closed, which I love. Furthermore, Google's magical software, powered by the second-gen Tensor chip and powerful camera processing, will give the Pixel a serious chance at challenging the Galaxy Z Fold 4 if Samsung's foldable doesn't bring some meaningful improvements over its predecessor.

Google's foldable is expected to be sold for just about $1,399, which would be $400 less compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 ($1,799) if the latter doesn't see a price drop. So, my mind and pockets are open, Samsung. Sure both will be less busy after I make the move, but it's up to you to convince me. If not, Google might do it first…

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to debut in early August, while Google's Pixel Notepad will probably join the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro for Google's October launch.

